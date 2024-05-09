Contact Hagens Berman by June 28, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against SSR Mining (SSRM)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman alerts investors in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) of a class-action securities lawsuit.



What Happened? The lawsuit alleges that the company made misleading statements and failed to disclose that (1) SSR overstated its commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures, and (2) the company engaged in unsafe mining practices that were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster.

More About the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Class Action:

The Denver-based precious metals producer's stock price has plummeted nearly 55% since mid-February following a devastating landslide at its gold mine in eastern Turkey. On Feb. 13, 2024, a significant slip occurred from the heap leach pad with an estimated 18-20 million tonnes sliding into Sabirli Valley and the Manganese Pit. The landslide resulted in the disappearance of nine miners and raised concerns about environmental contamination from the mine's storage of cyanide and other chemicals.

In the aftermath, SSR has suspended operations at the Çöpler mine and is facing investigations by Turkish regulators. The Turkish government also insists that SSR Mining will pay for the clean-up costs of the accident. Additionally, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Alison White, abruptly departed on Mar. 8, 2024, further unsettling investors.

What are Hagens Berman’s Next Steps? “We are investigating whether the devastating landslide at the Çöpler Mine may have been a materialization of the risk presented by potentially unsafe core mining operations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

