More Ways to Perform and Progress Deadlifts by the Brookbush Institute
Deadlift Progressions may be the secret stimulus needed to reach a new deadlift personal record (PR).
Sample Question: I see you recommend an overhand grip which is most comfortable for me personally. But I see most people using a mixed grip at the gym. Are there pros/cons to grip type?”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTRODUCTION from "Deadlift Exercises and Deadlift Progressions" (from "Strength and Power Progressions" at BrookbushInstitute.com)
PROGRESSIONS and CUEING:
This course discusses variations, progressions, and regressions of the conventional barbell deadlift exercise. This includes progressing from conventional deadlifts (a.k.a barbell deadlifts) to dumbbell deadlifts, single-leg deadlifts (a.ka. single-leg hip hinge), and other innovative deadlift variations like the deadlift with posterior pull (enhancing hip drive, recruitment of the glutes, and without the need for additional grip strength). This course also discusses why sumo deadlifts, Romanian deadlifts, and stiff-legged deadlifts, may be over-rated for most individuals with fitness, performance, and physical rehabilitation goals. Further, this course discusses cueing for proper deadlift form, including foot placement (e.g. hip or shoulder width), cues for attaining a neutral spine, suggestions regarding grip (overhand grip versus mixed grip), optimal scapula position (shoulder blade position), and cues for improving hip position, hip motion, pelvic motion, and hip and glute "drive".
FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY
Additionally, this course covers the functional anatomy of the deadlift exercise, including the hip muscles acting as prime movers (e.g. glutes a.k.a. gluteus maximus muscle and gluteus medius muscle), the relative contribution of the knee muscles (e.g. quadriceps muscle group), the contribution of the ankle muscles (e.g. calf muscle group), and the function of the core muscles to isometrically stabilize the spine (e.g. deadlifts are NOT a back exercise and should not be performed with the intent of increasing lower back dynamic strength). More advanced anatomical considerations include the contribution of core subsystems (e.g. deep longitudinal subsystem) and the use of deadlifts during neuromuscular re-education (a.k.a. integration exercises). Further, this course is built from a systematic research review, it is pre-approved for credits toward the Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification and continuing education credits for movement professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, etc.).
APPLICATION
We hope this course inspires the inclusion of many of these deadlift progressions in routines for fitness, performance, and physical rehabilitation goals. For example, athletes with the goal of increased overall strength, powerlifters with the goal of lifting heavier weight, fitness enthusiasts looking to increase glute muscle mass, and rehab professionals seeking to improve hip hinge mechanics and dynamic core strength for low back pain patients.
SAMPLE DEADLIFT STABILITY PROGRESSION
- Barbell deadlift
- Dumbbell deadlift
- Unilateral dumbbell deadlift
- Single-leg deadlift touchdown
- Single-leg unstable deadlift touchdown
SAMPLE PROGRAM
Routine 1 (Month 1)
Goal: Lower Body Hypertrophy (Strength/Stability Supersets)
Acute Variables:
- Load: Moderate (75-90% 1-RM)/Light (60-75% 1-RM)
- Reps/set: 6-12/6-12
- Sets/exercise (or circuits): 1-5 circuits
- Rest between exercises: 60 seconds
- Rest between Circuits: 1-3 minutes (alternatively, can be performed in a circuit)
- Training time: 20 – 60 minutes (excluding warm-up).
Strength/Stability Super-sets Routine:
- Strength: Dumbbell Deadlift with Posterior Pull
- Stability: Kettlebell, front rack, lateral lunge to balance
- Active Rest (Corrective/Core, mobility not appropriate): Single-leg Chop Pattern
Routine 2 (Month 2)
Goal: Lower Body Max Strength/Power (Post-activation Potentiation Circuits)
Acute Variables:
- Load: (Heavy > 85% of 1-RM) (Light < 30% of 1-RM)
- Reps/set: (1-5)(3-10)
- Sets/exercise (circuits): 2-6 circuits
- Rest between exercises: 1-2 minutes (note, exercise performed in circuit)
- Training Time: 20 – 45 minutes (excluding warm-up).
Post-activation Potentiation (PAP) Circuit Routine:
- Max Strength: Deadlift
- Power: Multi-planer Skaters
-Active Rest (Corrective/Core, mobility not appropriate): Crunch and Catch
Deadlift with Posterior to Anterior Pull