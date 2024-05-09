United States Mint Opens Sales for Maine American Innovation® $1 Coin Products on May 16

Washington, DC, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags containing the third American Innovation $1 Coin of 2024 on May 16 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products recognizes innovation from the State of Maine. The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 24GRC 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 24GRG 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 24GBC 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 24GBG 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Maine,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “Dr. Bernard Lown was a Lithuanian-American cardiologist and inventor. Lown was the original developer of the direct current defibrillator for cardiac resuscitation. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement with this coin.”

“I thank the U.S. Mint for celebrating Maine’s proud tradition of innovation by honoring Dr. Bernard Lown as part of its American Innovation $1 Coin Program,” said Maine Governor Janet Mills. “Dr. Lown’s many contributions to medicine, including the invention of the direct current defibrillator, are responsible for saving countless lives. A graduate of Lewiston High School and the University of Maine, his story is a shining example of the outsized impact Maine people have had—and continue to have—on our nation and world.”

“Dr. Lown left a remarkable legacy that has saved countless lives in every part of the world,” said State Treasurer Henry Beck. “The people of Maine are proud of this son of immigrants who settled in Lewiston and is now given this great honor.”

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Maine American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Maine American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design presents a profile portrait of Dr. Bernard Lown with his direct current defibrillator in operation below. The design includes the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “BERNARD LOWN, M.D.,” “DIRECT CURRENT DEFIBRILLATOR,” and “MAINE.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the image.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2024,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit Product Subscription Program page.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 16, 2024, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/american-innovation-dollar to view images of the Maine American Innovation $1 Coin.

Visit usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint.

Visit usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Sign up for United States Mint RSS Feeds and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

Public Affairs United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov