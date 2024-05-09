[Latest] Global Household Appliances Market Size/Share Worth USD 1115.4 Billion by 2033 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Household Appliances Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 670.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 673.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1115.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, General Electric Company , Hitachi Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Philips , Toshiba Corporation, Groupe SEB , Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd , Hisense Group, TCL Corporation, Arçelik A.Ş. , Viking Range Corporation, and others.

Household Appliances Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Refrigerator, Air Conditioner & Heater, Entertainment Appliances, Washing Machine, Microwave & Oven, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, e-Commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Household Appliances Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 670.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 673.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1115.4 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Household Appliances Market: Overview

Household appliances are electrical or mechanical devices designed for use in homes to perform various tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, food preservation, personal grooming, and home comfort. These appliances are intended to make daily tasks more convenient, efficient, and sometimes automated.

Several global trends are shaping the household appliances market. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability leads to increased demand for eco-friendly appliances that consume less energy and water.

Furthermore, smart technology integration is on the rise, with appliances equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, sensors, and AI capabilities for remote monitoring and control. Thirdly, there’s a trend towards multifunctionality and compact design to meet the needs of urban living and smaller living spaces.

Additionally, customization and personalization options are gaining popularity, allowing consumers to tailor appliances to their specific preferences and lifestyles. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced trends such as heightened hygiene concerns, driving demand for appliances with advanced sanitization features like steam cleaning and UV disinfection. These trends collectively drive innovation and market growth, influencing consumer purchasing decisions and shaping the future of household appliances.

By type, the refrigerator segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Refrigerator appliance trends include increased demand for energy efficiency, smart technology integration enabling remote control and monitoring, customizable storage solutions for convenience, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Additionally, there’s a growing preference for sleek designs and stainless-steel finishes to complement modern kitchen aesthetics.

By distribution channel, specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Specialty stores are experiencing trends such as personalized shopping experiences, niche product offerings, and omnichannel integration. Consumers seek curated selections, expert advice, and unique products, fostering loyalty and differentiation. Additionally, technology integration, including online platforms and augmented reality, enhances the shopping experience, driving foot traffic and sales.

In the Asia-Pacific region, key trends in household appliances include the increasing adoption of smart and connected appliances, demand for energy-efficient products driven by environmental concerns, preference for compact and multifunctional appliances due to urbanization, and the rise of online sales channels for purchasing appliances.

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, unveiled its latest premium Side-by-Side Refrigerator range for 2023. This entirely India-manufactured lineup boasts numerous India-specific features derived from consumer feedback, promising enhanced convenience. The new IoT-enabled series is meticulously crafted to meet the diverse refrigeration requirements of modern Indian consumers, offering customizable storage.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 673.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1115.4 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 670.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed household appliances market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this household appliances industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Household Appliances market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Household Appliances market forward?

What are the Household Appliances Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Household Appliances Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Household Appliances market sample report and company profiles?

Household Appliances Market Regional Analysis

By region, Household Appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Household Appliances market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Asia-Pacific region serves as a significant driver of the household appliances market due to several factors. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have led to an increase in household formation and demand for modern amenities, including household appliances.

This demographic shift creates a substantial consumer base for various appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances.

Moreover, the region’s large population, coupled with changing lifestyles and preferences, fuels the demand for innovative and technologically advanced appliances. Manufacturers often tailor products to meet specific regional requirements and preferences, further driving market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency and sustainable living contribute to the adoption of eco-friendly appliances across the region. Incentives and regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption and environmental impact encourage consumers to upgrade to newer, more efficient models.

Household Appliances Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Refrigerator, Air Conditioner & Heater, Entertainment Appliances, Washing Machine, Microwave & Oven, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, e-Commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Household Appliances Market:

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Philips

Toshiba Corporation

Groupe SEB

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd

Hisense Group

TCL Corporation

Arçelik A.Ş.

Viking Range Corporation

Others

The Household Appliances Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Major Appliances Refrigeration Equipment Cooking Appliances Washing & Drying Equipment Heating & Cooling Appliances Others

Small Appliances Coffeemakers Food Processors Humidifiers Microwave Ovens Others

Smart Home Appliances

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online/E-commerce

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

