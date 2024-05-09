Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,481 in the last 365 days.

Author of How to Stay Sane in an Insane World, T. Riojas’ exclusive book meet & greet event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that T. Riojas's book, "How to Stay Sane in an Insane World," will soon be available for purchase and signing at an exclusive event—set to happen on the 1st of June, 2024, at the West Side Federation Senior Housing, 11 West 102 Street, NY 10025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The enlightening self-help and development book by T. Riojas provides readers with a glimmer of hope in the middle of the chaos that is modern life. T. Riojas actively advocates for people's overall health and wellness, offering a fresh perspective to life’s learnings and experiences. Riojas draws on the experiences accumulated through communications, education, and trauma-informed yoga instruction, which provides readers with strength, understanding, and solace.

With actionable advice and practical changes in life, Riojas's book tackles uncertainty head-on. In an increasingly dangerous world, the author equips readers with the knowledge and abilities to not just survive, but flourish.

Guests will get to meet T. Riojas, have meaningful conversations, engage in meditative writing activities, and get autographed copies of this life-changing book at the book signing event, which is sure to be a rewarding experience. Those looking for advice on how to conquer anxiety, get ahead financially, or build meaningful relationships, "How to Stay Sane in an Insane World" is a great book to start.

Anyone can attend this event without a fee. Come and be a part of the launch for this extraordinary book on June 1st and set off on a path towards self-improvement and strength.

About The Author
T. Riojas is from New York City and works as a trauma-informed yoga instructor, educator, and author. Through her writing, T. Riojas promotes perseverance, compassion, and personal transformation, all while demonstrating enthusiasm for holistic well-being and her dedication to empowering others.

Grab your copy today.

David Cooper
Woodbridge Publishers
+1 718-337-8849
email us here

You just read:

Author of How to Stay Sane in an Insane World, T. Riojas’ exclusive book meet & greet event

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more