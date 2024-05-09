Author of How to Stay Sane in an Insane World, T. Riojas’ exclusive book meet & greet event
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that T. Riojas's book, "How to Stay Sane in an Insane World," will soon be available for purchase and signing at an exclusive event—set to happen on the 1st of June, 2024, at the West Side Federation Senior Housing, 11 West 102 Street, NY 10025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The enlightening self-help and development book by T. Riojas provides readers with a glimmer of hope in the middle of the chaos that is modern life. T. Riojas actively advocates for people's overall health and wellness, offering a fresh perspective to life’s learnings and experiences. Riojas draws on the experiences accumulated through communications, education, and trauma-informed yoga instruction, which provides readers with strength, understanding, and solace.
With actionable advice and practical changes in life, Riojas's book tackles uncertainty head-on. In an increasingly dangerous world, the author equips readers with the knowledge and abilities to not just survive, but flourish.
Guests will get to meet T. Riojas, have meaningful conversations, engage in meditative writing activities, and get autographed copies of this life-changing book at the book signing event, which is sure to be a rewarding experience. Those looking for advice on how to conquer anxiety, get ahead financially, or build meaningful relationships, "How to Stay Sane in an Insane World" is a great book to start.
Anyone can attend this event without a fee. Come and be a part of the launch for this extraordinary book on June 1st and set off on a path towards self-improvement and strength.
About The Author
T. Riojas is from New York City and works as a trauma-informed yoga instructor, educator, and author. Through her writing, T. Riojas promotes perseverance, compassion, and personal transformation, all while demonstrating enthusiasm for holistic well-being and her dedication to empowering others.
David Cooper
David Cooper
