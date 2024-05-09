Submit Release
Creative Europe to hold Perform Ukraine offline event in Kyiv on 13 June

The Creative Europe Desk Ukraine invites representatives of the performing arts sector to attend the Perform Ukraine offline event, planned for 13 June in Kyiv.

This event will combine the presentation of grant programmes, networking, professional consultations and workshops for artists and organisations from leading experts in the sector. 

The event is free of charge, but registration is required.The registration will be available by this link until 9 June.

The exact venue will be announced to the participants.

Creative Europe is the European Commission’s flagship programme to support the culture and audiovisual sectors. It aims to safeguard, develop and promote European cultural and linguistic diversity and heritage, and increase the competitiveness and economic potential of the cultural and creative sectors.

