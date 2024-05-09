Submit Release
F&G Commission meeting May 15-16 in Coeur d'Alene

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d'Alene. A public hearing will begin on May 15 at 7 p.m. PDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PDT on May 16 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

  • The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on wolf depredation control board funds.
  • The Commission is scheduled to make a decision on FY25 shooting range grant funding recommendations.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

