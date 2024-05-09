Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement Awards $650,000 in Grants to 13 Organizations to Support Immigrant Workers and Immigration Legal Access

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) today announced that the City is awarding $650,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits to increase the capacity of immigrant-serving organizations to provide immigration-related legal services and support the legal needs of immigrant workers. The grants range from $10,000 to $100,000 for programs including Know Your Rights training, forms assistance, and legal consultation and representation in immigration and labor violation cases.

MOIA launched the Immigrant Workers’ Rights Grant program to support immigrant workers through Know Your Rights trainings and assist in labor rights cases and immigration cases tied to labor violations. To address gaps within the current immigration legal system, MOIA launched the Immigration Legal Access grant program for initiatives aimed at improving access to immigration legal services for Boston residents.

“Boston is a city of immigrants, and we all benefit from the contributions of immigrant communities in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our immigration system is nearly impossible to navigate alone, so I’m grateful to MOIA and these organizations for helping our immigrant residents better access legal services and much needed supports.”

“Immigrants that experience labor abuses may be afraid to speak out or seek help due to their status," said Monique Tú Nguyen, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement. “By expanding the capacity within the field to respond to the demand for legal services, our goal is to ensure that immigrants understand their rights and have the resources to navigate a complex legal system.”

The 13 local organizations selected to receive funding are:

Brazilian Worker Center: Funding will support building the organization’s capacity to increase worker’s rights work and immigration services for new arrivals to the city of Boston.

Center to Support Immigrant Organizing/Equity Now and Beyond: The coalition of community based organizations will provide immigration legal services at wellness clinics and other community sites.

Centro Presente: The organization will support Temporary Protected Status applicants, families reuniting with unaccompanied minors, and provide legal consultation through legal clinics.

Chinese Progressive Association: The grant will be used to train staff and update and improve accessibility of Know Your Rights information.

Everett Haitian Community Center: The funds will be used to hold legal clinics to support new arrivals with information and immigration legal services.

Gilbert Albert Community Center: The organization will host monthly legal services days.

Justice at Work: Funding will support the organization building capacity to increase the services they provide to immigrant workers.

Lawyers for Civils Rights: In collaboration with community-based organizations, the grant will create monthly clinics for immigrant workers.

Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice: Funding will support screening, intake, pro se assistance, and full representation in humanitarian immigration cases.

Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition: The organization will provide legal assistance through a hotline available to immigrants and advocates.

Rian Immigrant Center: The grant will provide consultations, pro se assistance, and full representation to Boston residents through in-person appointments at several Boston Public Library branches.

Student Clinic for Immigrant Justice: The organization will train students to support asylum cases through leadership development intended to create future immigration practitioners.

Vietnamese American Civic Association, Inc: Funding will support immigration legal services for Vietnamese immigrants.

These grants are funded by the City of Boston’s FY24 operating budget and are being used through November 2024. For more information and interest in these services, please contact the organizations directly.

To explore additional funding opportunities offered by the City of Boston, visit www.boston.gov/grants. For questions regarding City of Boston grant programs, please email grants@boston.gov.