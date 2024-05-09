UM presents awards to long-serving staff and outstanding administrative staff

MACAU, May 9 - The University of Macau (UM) held the 2023 Long Service Award & Outstanding Administrative Staff Award Ceremony today (9 May) to recognise the efforts of its staff and their contributions to the university. A total of 266 faculty and staff members, who have served the university for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, or 40 years, were awarded the Long Service Awards. The Outstanding Administrative Staff Awards were also presented during the ceremony.

In his speech, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, thanked the faculty and staff members for their long service and outstanding contributions. He said that thanks to the concerted efforts of all UM faculty and staff members in 2023, the university has made a number of achievements in line with the directions set out in its Five-Year Development Plan, and that he is confident about the university’s future development. He added that 2024 is a special year, and UM will continue to cultivate patriotic talent for Macao and the country, and move forward towards its goal of becoming an internationally recognised university of excellence.

Lai Meng Kai, director of the Campus Management and Development Office, received the Long Service Award for his 40 years of service at the university. He said that observing UM’s transformation from its early days as the University of East Asia to the present is like witnessing the growth of a family. Over the years, members of the UM community have learned and lived together, as well as faced and overcome challenges together. Looking ahead, he will continue to strive for self-improvement, foster inclusiveness and mutual support, and make progress together with the university.

Wong Man Chung, interim college master of Cheong Kun Lun College, head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology, and professor in the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City, was presented with the Long Service Award for his 30 years of service at the university. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues and supervisors for their support and the opportunities given to him over the years. He added, ‘UM is now ranked among the top 200 universities in the world, which is a testament to the hard work of the UM members. I will continue to educate the new generation with the concept of holistic education and strive for more outstanding research.’

Cornelia Ho, a staff member of the Rector’s Office, received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award. She mentioned that working at UM has been an enriching experience. ‘I have had the privilege of meeting exceptional colleagues who have not only mentored me but also provided me with invaluable guidance and support. As an administrative staff, I will continue to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of my services and contribute to UM’s continued success and innovation,’ she said.

Belinda Long, a staff member of the Faculty of Health Sciences, also received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award. She said, ‘At UM, I have the opportunity to work with people from all over the world and with experts in various fields. These experiences have improved my adaptability and cross-cultural communication skills. In recent years, UM has climbed up the global ladder and made many breakthroughs, particularly in the field of precision oncology. I am very proud to be part of the team and look forward to seeing UM reach new heights in the global rankings.’