Press Release: Through Climate Infrastructure Investments, the Newsom Administration Is Building a More Sustainable, Equitable California for All

Billions of Dollars Focused on Climate Infrastructure Already at Work

May 9, 2024

Tony Anderson, tony.andersen@resources.ca.gov, 279-599-0373

Kalin Kipling-Mojaddedi, kalin.kipling@calepa.ca.gov , 916-291-8990

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of National Infrastructure Week, California is highlighting billions of dollars in climate infrastructure investments that are benefitting communities – particularly those most in need – around the state.

California’s efforts to build cleaner, greener and safer communities are especially focused on improving people’s lives in areas that are disadvantaged, underserved or disproportionately burdened by pollution. Actions include:

Strengthening the state’s water resiliency, boost water supply and secure safe drinking water.

Building a 100% clean electric grid.

Moving away from fossil fuels.

Cleaning the air and restoring our natural spaces.

Restoring healthy forests while improving resiliency to wildfires.

Increasing shade and nature spaces in urban and underserved communities.

“Unprecedented investments in California’s climate infrastructure are paying dividends for our planet and our communities,” said Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection. “Through project after project, we are advancing the Governor’s vision of a California for all – whether it be delivering clean drinking water to a rural community for the first time in decades, taking pollution-spewing trucks off the road, or creating urban green spaces.”

“Through historic investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration, Governor Newsom, and our State Legislature, California is leading the nation in putting nature to work to both adapt and fight the climate crisis—and we’re seeing real results in California communities,” said Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources Secretary. “From groundbreaking projects that protect communities from flooding while giving reliable water supplies to future generations, to supercharging clean energy milestones, to restoring our forests and using nature as green infrastructure to adapt to a changing climate, California is leading the way.”

California has invested nearly $25 billion in the past three years to increase climate resiliency and adaptation projects and build more infrastructure projects for water, environmental restoration, energy and many others.

Examples of Dollars at Work

In Kern County, the State Water Resources Control Board provided a $25.4 million grant to help Lamont Public Utilities District address its contamination issues and consolidate the nearby failing drinking water system of the small town of El Adobe. The project includes drilling three new drinking water wells, destroying three 45-year-old wells that have high levels of arsenic and 1,2,3-trichloropropane, and constructing a new water distribution system for El Adobe, which also has dangerous levels of arsenic. The completed project will ensure safe and affordable drinking water for both Lamont and El Adobe, severely disadvantaged communities with a combined population of about 20,000 residents.

“For us, this is monumental. We have never received assistance of this magnitude in our 80-year existence,” said Scott Taylor, general manager of Lamont PUD. The repairs and consolidation are ongoing and expected to be completed by June 2025.

Visit build.ca.gov to learn more about California infrastructure investments and how they are making a difference in our state.

