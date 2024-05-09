TicketSmarter Announces Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes

Submit Release
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter is excited to announce its new Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes which selects one lucky winner per month to receive free tickets to live events each year for life.

Winners will receive a $2,000 voucher to select tickets to any live event in the TicketSmarter inventory which includes festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo, Adele’s Las Vegas residency, and even the Super Bowl or World Series. They will also receive a one-time award of a $750 HotelPlanner gift card and a $750 Visa gift card for hotel and travel.

"Through the Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes, we hope to facilitate countless lasting memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our winners," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said.

TicketSmarter is a ticket marketplace based in Overland Park, Kan., that has seats to more than 125,000 concerts, sporting events and theater shows. The company partners with colleges, universities, professional sports organizations and high-profile venues across the country to provide primary and secondary ticketing solutions. TicketSmarter is also a proud member of Digital Ally Companies.

Contestants are invited to visit the TicketSmarter homepage and fill out the entry form linked in the promotional banner or the main menu. They will have the opportunity to earn extra entries through interactions on the contest page. Each entry allows a contestant to win future drawings.

The Free Tickets for Life Sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and Canada (excl. Quebec) aged 18 or older. Full terms and conditions can be found on TicketSmarter.com.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34ecc9ea-ed31-43c6-bc0a-8c65ca8c2c60


Media Contact:
Kathleen Gier
TicketSmarter
press@ticketsmarter.com
(913) 231-2674

