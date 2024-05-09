Agora World and SurfWisely Forge Alliance to Enhance Cyber Safety in the Digital Age
This groundbreaking partnership brings to life an engaging, immersive cybersecurity training and certification program tailored for K-12 students.
Incorporating an experience like DataDunk into our curriculum isn't just about teaching cybersecurity; it's about transforming the way we engage and inspire the next generation of digital citizens.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agora World and SurfWisely today announced a collaboration to integrate immersive cybersecurity training into the immersive world. This partnership will empower K-12 students to learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity in an engaging, interactive world, preparing them for the challenges of the digital age. Through the innovative DataDunk program, users can simulate real-world cyber threats in a controlled, interactive setting, enhancing decision-making, evaluations, and learning outcomes. This initiative not only aims to elevate cyber awareness but also to inspire future generations in digital safety and STEM fields.
Amy Pezzoni, Computer Science Teacher, Enochs High School
Agora World’s No-Code Social XR Creation Engine enables teams to collaboratively create photorealistic 3D content and immersive experiences that look and feel like the physical world. These experiences feature real-time spatial audio, fluid conversations, and a strong sense of physical presence - elements that are often missing from current online interactions. Agora World's drag-and-drop platform democratizes the design and publishing of these rich, social XR spaces and handles all of the underlying infrastructure out-of-the-box. Their toolset includes a no-code digital twin creation tool, powered by Cesium and Google, that allows users to develop photorealistic digital twins of 49 countries and 2,500 cities in under 10 minutes, enabling businesses to quickly set up training simulations, product showrooms, architectural visualizations, smart cities, and more with full custom branding.
Through the universal appeal of sports, SurfWisely creates a unique learning environment where students can develop crucial cybersecurity skills. The platform is collaborative, & interactive platform to understand the impacts of cybersecurity through hands-on experience. This not only makes learning more engaging but also enhances the retention of complex digital safety principles. The platform is designed to be accessible across various devices & directly from the browser, SurfWisely aims to make quality cybersecurity education available to all, regardless of their background or resources. It is intended for use in schools though in the future the product may also be deployed for parents to use at home with students.
"Incorporating an experience like DataDunk into our curriculum isn't just about teaching cybersecurity; it's about transforming the way we engage and inspire the next generation of digital citizens. With both industry and teaching experience, I have seen firsthand the challenge of capturing students' attention and making complex subjects relatable and exciting. By merging hands-on, interactive learning with real-world scenarios, we will not just be preparing students for the challenges of the digital age - we will be empowering them to take an active role." - Amy Pezzoni, Computer Science Teacher, Enochs High School
About Agora World
Agora World is an award-winning no code, 3D creation engine for branded immersive experiences, photorealistic digital twins, educational and training simulations, site planning, product showrooms, and countless other applications that require social interaction and fast and easy customization. (video: https://youtu.be/n9zo9v-QqhQ)
About SurfWisely
At SurfWisely, our mission is to ensure every student is equipped with the knowledge and skills to safely navigate the digital world, reducing the digital divide and fostering a generation of cyber-aware individuals. SurfWisely is a student centric and sports gamified platform to train students on how to protect themselves online.
