You're Invited to Get Outdoors & Get Together Day on Saturday Jun...

OPWDD is partnering with NYS State Parks, DEC, and the Department of Veterans Services this year on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day, which is happening on Saturday, June 8. Fun and accessible outdoor events will be held at select parks and DEC sites across the state! We are sharing a general flyer with you about the event to use to spread the word and encourage people with and without developmental disabilities to attend and join in on the fun. We encourage everyone to bring a picnic lunch with them as concession is not available at every location.

At DEC sites, attendees can discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. Activities will vary at State Parks and range from lawn games to accessible hikes to arts and crafts. Most events will run from 10 am until 2 pm.

State Park Event Locations



DEC Event Locations

We hope to see you at Get Outdoors & Get Together Day! For the most up-to-date information about the event, visit our website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday Please also watch our social media pages and like and share our posts about the event. We hope to Get Outdoors & Get Together with you on June 8!

If you have questions about the event or wish to be put in touch with the local event coordinator in your region, email us at [email protected].