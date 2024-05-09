Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,435 in the last 365 days.

You're Invited to Get Outdoors & Get Together Day on Saturday Jun...

OPWDD is partnering with NYS State Parks, DEC, and the Department of Veterans Services this year on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day, which is happening on Saturday, June 8.  Fun and accessible outdoor events will be held at select parks and DEC sites across the state!  We are sharing a general flyer with you about the event to use to spread the word and encourage people with and without developmental disabilities to attend and join in on the fun. We encourage everyone to bring a picnic lunch with them as concession is not available at every location.

At DEC sites, attendees can discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. Activities will vary at State Parks and range from lawn games to accessible hikes to arts and crafts. Most events will run from 10 am until 2 pm.

State Park Event Locations


DEC Event Locations

We hope to see you at Get Outdoors & Get Together Day!   For the most up-to-date information about the event, visit our website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday Please also watch our social media pages and like and share our posts about the event. We hope to Get Outdoors & Get Together with you on June 8!

If you have questions about the event or wish to be put in touch with the local event coordinator in your region, email us at [email protected].

You just read:

You're Invited to Get Outdoors & Get Together Day on Saturday Jun...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more