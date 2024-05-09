Indiana Donor Network names vice president of clinical operations, medical director
Indiana Donor Network has named Dr. Paul Lange vice president of clinical operations and medical director.
Indiana Donor Network has grown dramatically over the past several years in terms of the number of lives we save and heal and we are positioned to grow even more.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Donor Network, the federally designated organ recovery organization that coordinates organ, tissue and cornea donation in Indiana and transplantation throughout the U.S., has named Dr. Paul Lange vice president of clinical operations and medical director.
— Kellie Tremain
In his role, he will oversee all organ and tissue recovery operations and the research function of the organization.
Dr. Lange joins Indiana Donor Network from Donor Alliance in Denver, the federally designated organ procurement organization that serves Colorado and Wyoming, where he served as chief medical officer since 2021.
“Indiana Donor Network has grown dramatically over the past several years in terms of the number of lives we save and heal and we are positioned to grow even more. We want to provide the best possible resources to our clinical staff and operations, including the leading minds in the industry” said President and CEO Kellie Tremain. “Dr. Lange is uniquely qualified to fulfill this role and shares our unwavering commitment to saving lives through organ donation and transplantation.”
Dr. Lange has nearly three decades of clinical experience and extensive involvement in graduate and undergraduate medical education. Throughout his career, he has held several leadership roles.
Before taking on leadership roles in the organ and tissue donation and transplantation industry, Dr. Lange spent 15 years with Ascension Borgess Health in Michigan, serving first as an intensivist, providing care for critically ill patients, then as chief of the department of critical care medicine and finally as president of Borgess Ascension Medical Group. He is also a clinical professor in the department of medicine at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine.
Dr. Lange also served as chief medical officer at Gift of Life Michigan, the organ procurement organization for the state of Michigan.
He received a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from University of Michigan and a doctoral degree in medicine from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. He completed a fellowship and postdoctoral training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Cleveland Clinic. Following his fellowship, Dr. Lange served as medical director of the lung transplant program for University Hospitals of Cleveland at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lange is a member of many scientific and professional organizations, including the Society of Critical Care Medicine, American College of Chest Physicians, American Thoracic Society and American College of Physicians.
“I am deeply honored to assume a leadership position with Indiana Donor Network, a leader in organ and tissue recovery,” he said. “Serving the residents of Indiana and furthering the noble mission of saving lives and improving health through organ and tissue donation and transplantation is an immense privilege.”
Dr. Lange and his wife, Mariana, who is also a physician, recently relocated from Colorado to Westfield, Indiana. He began his new role at Indiana Donor Network on May 6.
Despite age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor at DonateLifeIndiana.org. Learn more about Indiana Donor Network.
Indiana Donor Network's mission is to save and enhance the quality of life through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Its vision is to be a leader in organ and tissue recovery. Founded in 1987, the organization coordinates donation in 85 of the state’s 92 counties and serves transplant hospitals throughout the U.S.
Duane Brodt
Indiana Donor Network
+1 317-222-3436
dbrodt@INDonorNetwork.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
About Indiana Donor Network