ZeroOutages Leads the Industry as #1 Reseller for Low Earth Orbit Satellite Services in the Telecom Channel

Irvine, CA, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroOutages, an industry leader in global Satellite Internet, and patented SD-WAN connectivity with integrated security solutions, proudly announces its position as the top reseller for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services in the telecom channel. With an unmatched track record of successful deployments, global deployment capabilities, and robust internet security features, ZeroOutages solidifies its standing as the go-to choice for businesses seeking reliable and secure satellite internet solutions.

As the demand for high-speed, resilient connectivity continues to surge, ZeroOutages remains at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge satellite internet services. Leveraging its extensive expertise and strategic partnerships, ZeroOutages has surpassed all competitors in the telecom channel, boasting a comprehensive portfolio of LEO satellite services tailored to meet diverse business needs.

Key features of ZeroOutages’ Bundled LEO Satellite Internet with Integrated Sophos Industry-Awarded Internet Security include:

Unrivalled Deployment Numbers: ZeroOutages' commitment to delivering seamless connectivity is reflected in its extensive deployment capabilities across the globe. From North America to Europe, Asia, and beyond, ZeroOutages ensures that businesses can access reliable internet connectivity wherever they operate. Exceptional Reliability: ZeroOutages' LEO satellite services guarantee unmatched reliability, enabling businesses to maintain continuous operations even in the most challenging environments. With redundant infrastructure and advanced failover mechanisms, ZeroOutages ensures minimal downtime and maximum performance for its clients. Global Reach: ZeroOutages' extensive network footprint spans the globe, empowering businesses with global deployment capabilities that transcend geographical boundaries. Whether expanding into new markets or connecting remote facilities, ZeroOutages enables seamless communication and collaboration across diverse locations. High-Speed Performance: ZeroOutages' satellite internet services deliver blazing-fast speeds, enabling businesses to access bandwidth-intensive applications and services with ease. From video conferencing to cloud-based operations, ZeroOutages ensures optimal performance for bandwidth-hungry workloads. Robust Internet Security Features: ZeroOutages prioritizes the security of its clients' data and networks. With advanced encryption protocols, intrusion detection systems, and comprehensive threat monitoring, ZeroOutages safeguards businesses against cyber threats and ensures the integrity and confidentiality of their data.

ZeroOutages' VP of Business Development, Daren French expressed enthusiasm about the company's achievements, stating, "Our leadership position as the #1 reseller for Low Earth Orbit satellite services in the telecom channel underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions to our clients. With our proven track record of success, global deployment capabilities, and robust internet security features, ZeroOutages remains the preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable, secure, and high-performance satellite internet services."

For businesses seeking robust satellite internet solutions backed by industry-leading expertise, global deployment capabilities, and advanced internet security features, ZeroOutages stands ready to deliver unmatched connectivity tailored to meet diverse needs.

About ZeroOutages: ZeroOutages is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, specializing in delivering seamless connectivity to businesses worldwide. With a comprehensive portfolio of services, including Low Earth Orbit satellite solutions, ZeroOutages empowers businesses with reliable, secure, high-performance networking solutions designed to optimize performance, enhance productivity, and drive growth.

For more information, visit www.zerooutages.com.

