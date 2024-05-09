PROPEL Center Leaders Selected as Featured Speakers During Annual Global Conference in Nairobi

Dr. Camesha Whittaker, Ph.D., Chief Learning and Innovation Officer, and Dr. Carl S. Moore, Ph.D., Executive Fellow for Learning Innovation and Faculty Engagement

We’re leveraging micro-credentials and other educational and technological tools to equip the next generation of scholars to lead as entrepreneurs and industry innovators.” — PROPEL Center President Dr. Lisa Herring

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROPEL Center, the groundbreaking technology and global innovation hub dedicated to empowering Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announces its participation in the 2024 International Conference on Educational Development (ICED24) global meeting, scheduled from June 5-7, 2024, at the United States International University - Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

Esteemed PROPEL Center leaders, Dr. Camesha Whittaker, Ph.D., Chief Learning and Innovation Officer, and Dr. Carl S. Moore, Ph.D., Executive Fellow for Learning Innovation and Faculty Engagement, will serve as featured speakers during the conference. The duo will lead the workshop titled "Leveraging Micro-Credential Programs to Address Skill Gaps: A Science-Based Approach for Future-Ready Higher Education Ecosystems" - which will offer valuable insights into how competency-based micro-credentials are revolutionizing higher education to equip graduates with the skills necessary for the future workforce.

PROPEL Center, supported by founding sponsors Apple and Southern Company, stands as a beacon of innovation and opportunity within the HBCU community. By offering financial assistance, forging corporate partnerships, providing access to cutting-edge technologies, and creating career pathways in tech and in-demand career sectors, PROPEL is reshaping the talent pipeline and workforce landscape.

“The rich legacy of our HBCUs is one that has enabled generations of predominantly Black students to obtain pathways to economic mobility that otherwise would not exist. However, as technology makes a quantum leap with the vast emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and more, we are at an educational crossroads with the reality of a widening skills gap among our students,” said Dr. Whittaker. “The ICED24 Conference is an ideal platform to highlight PROPEL’s competency-based micro-credential programs and its effectiveness in bridging the critical skill gaps at our HBCUs on an international platform .”

As global workforce demands evolve, higher education institutions face the challenge of delivering agile, responsive, and competency-focused learning experiences. PROPEL Center’s micro-credential programs, developed in collaboration with industry experts and top HBCU faculty, address these challenges head-on. These programs ensure relevance, currency, and alignment with employer needs and industry trends while promoting inclusivity and personalized learning experiences for all students.

“PROPEL Center represents a multidimensional solution to better enable the HBCU ecosystem to move at the speed of technology and stay in pace with global innovations,” said PROPEL Center’s President Lisa Herring. “Our collective and collaborative work takes students from the classroom and propels them to careers in places often underrepresented by diverse and dynamic talent. We’re leveraging micro-credentials and other educational and technological tools to equip the next generation of scholars to lead as entrepreneurs and industry innovators.”

The ICED24 Conference, hosted by The Association for Faculty Enrichment in Learning and Teaching (AFELT), will explore the pivotal role of educational developers in advancing higher education ecosystems. This year’s theme, "Advancing Higher Education Ecosystems for Competency Development," underscores the importance of how the PROPEL Center is shaping the future of learning.

For more information about the PROPEL Center and its transformative initiatives, visit www.propelcenter.org.

About PROPEL

Supported by founding sponsors Apple and Southern Company, PROPEL is a first–of–its–kind innovation and learning hub for the entire HBCU community that will serve as a catalytic epicenter of instruction, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation's talent pipeline and workforce. In August of 2023, PROPEL launched PROPEL Learn, a student-focused app designed to revolutionize the way HBCU students prepare for future job success. PROPEL Learn provides culturally-responsive content, curriculum and tech-focused micro-credentials that are co-developed by industry experts, distinguished HBCU faculty, and notable workforce collaborators.