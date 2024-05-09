Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14.77 Bn by 2033

The global ulcerative colitis treatment market size is calculated at USD 10.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 14.77 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Insight Highlights:

Pancolitis, affecting the entire colon, presents the biggest challenge, holding a 34% market share in 2023.

Anti-TNF biologics are the current champions, dominating the market with a 30% of medication share in 2023, but new solutions are actively sought.

North America currently leads the charge, holding a 39% market share in 2023, but the global focus is increasing.



National Library of Medicine estimates that ulcerative colitis impacts between 9 and 20 individuals per 100,000 annually, with an overall prevalence of 156 to 291 cases per 100,000; the management of ulcerative colitis underscores the growing need for effective treatment interventions.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition where the inner lining of your large intestine and rectum gets swollen and forms sores. We're not sure why it happens, but it might concern genes, the environment, and how your immune system works. It's a common problem worldwide. This disease primarily affects the inner part of your large intestine, starting from the bottom and moving up. When it acts up, you might feel belly pain, have watery diarrhea (sometimes bloody), bleeding from your bottom, feel like you need diarrhea urgently, get tired, lose weight, or have a fever. You'll occasionally feel okay for a while, and then it returns. Doctors try to help by calming down the swelling, managing your symptoms, and helping you feel better overall. They might suggest taking medicine, changing what you eat, making some lifestyle changes, or even having surgery. In the US, many people see doctors for this, which costs a ton of money yearly. It's a problem you must deal with for a long time, and it can affect your body and emotions.

The following figure depicts the age-based distribution of IBD diagnoses. Abbreviations: CD (Crohn's disease); IBD (inflammatory bowel disease); IBDU (IBD unclassified); UC (ulcerative colitis), according to the MDPI study.

As more people are diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, it's essential to know that medications and proper treatment can help control the condition. Along with medicine, changing what you eat can also make a big difference. Some folks feel better by avoiding certain foods like dairy, spicy dishes, and foods high in fiber. Eating smaller meals more often and drinking plenty of water can also help. In severe cases where medicine doesn't work, surgery to remove the colon might be needed. But don't worry. It's usually the last option and can bring long-lasting relief for many patients. Nowadays, more effective treatments, like biological therapies, are available. As more people learn about ulcerative colitis and get diagnosed, the demand for better treatments keeps growing.

Increasing Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

As more people are diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, it's becoming clear that this condition can have a significant impact on daily life. Dealing with symptoms like stomach pain and bleeding can be challenging, but getting the proper treatment and support can make a big difference. Doctors and researchers are working hard to understand why more people are getting ulcerative colitis and how to improve treatments. Everyone needs to know about this condition so those affected can get help and lead happier, healthier lives.

Highlights about Ulcerative Colitis:

Family history is a significant factor in getting ulcerative colitis, suggesting genes play an essential role. About 8% to 14% of people with the condition have close relatives who also have it.

In Northern Europe and North America, inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are most common compared to other places around the world.

Ulcerative colitis affects 9 to 20 out of every 100,000 people each year, with 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 people overall. Among adults, it's more common than Crohn's disease.





More and more people are getting diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which means there's a more significant need for treatments to help manage it. This has led to a rise in the ulcerative colitis treatment market. Pharmaceutical companies are spending more on research to create better medicines and therapies that can help with symptoms and make life easier for those with the condition. Advances in medical technology are also helping to develop treatments like biologics, which target the inflammation caused by ulcerative colitis. With more people looking for help and focusing on improving treatments, the market for ulcerative colitis treatments is increasing. This means more resources are finding new ways to help people, making it easier to get care, and spreading awareness about ulcerative colitis, which is good news for patients and their doctors.

Advancements in Biological Therapies

Advances in medical technology and understanding of ulcerative colitis have helped create better treatments. One exciting development is biological therapies, medicines made from living cells. These drugs target the inflammation in the body that causes ulcerative colitis symptoms. Unlike traditional medications that affect the whole immune system, biologics precisely pinpoint the problem areas, leading to more effective treatment with fewer side effects. They're often used when other medications haven't worked well enough. Biologic therapies are a big step forward in ulcerative colitis treatment, offering hope for better symptom control and improved quality of life for those with the condition.

Recent Update,

In October 2023, the FDA approved Velsipty, a new medication developed by Pfizer, to treat severe cases of ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults. The drug was evaluated through two significant trials, ulcerative colitis 52 and ulcerative colitis 12, where participants were administered a daily 2-milligram dose of the medication. Results from these trials indicated that approximately 32 out of 100 individuals in the ulcerative colitis 52 trial and roughly 26 out of 100 individuals in the ulcerative colitis 12 trial experienced improvements in their condition.



Biologic therapies are a treatment for ulcerative colitis made from living cells. These medications target the body's inflammation, which causes symptoms like stomach pain and bleeding. Biologics are unique because they're more precise than traditional drugs. Instead of affecting the entire immune system, biologics zero in on the areas causing trouble, leading to better results with fewer side effects. They're often used when other medications haven't been effective enough. Biologic therapies are seen as a significant advancement in ulcerative colitis treatment, offering new hope for controlling symptoms and improving the quality of life for people with the condition.

Recent FDA-Approved Drugs for Ulcerative Colitis

Sr. No. FDA Approved Date Drug Name Indication 1. October 2023 Mirikizumab Mirikizumab is a type of medicine that targets a specific part of the immune system involved in causing inflammation in ulcerative colitis, which is a severe stomach problem. It's given through a vein to start and continue treatment. 2. May 2021 Ozenzema It's another pill like etrasimod that you take by mouth. It's for adults who have pretty bad ulcerative colitis. 3. October 2023 Etrasimod It's a pill you take by mouth once a day for adults who have pretty bad ulcerative colitis and it works by targeting specific receptors in the body.

Advanced technologies like AI are becoming more critical in treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Big companies in the market are using AI to find new drugs and treatments for diseases like Crohn's and ulcerative colitis. They're teaming up with tech companies to combine their skills and create new ways to help patients. This collaboration helps them make better treatments and become stronger in the market.

For instance,

In May 2021, CytoReason, a tech company from Israel, teamed up with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to make drugs for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and ulcerative colitis faster using AI technology.



Additionally, more companies are launching new products, developing them further, expanding their reach, and teaming up with others. This is expected to help the market grow.

For instance,

In May 2020, AbbVie, Inc. said they finished buying Allergan. This is likely to give them more products for treating ulcerative colitis. Also, as more new products and giant molecules are used, the market is expected to become more prominent.

AbbVie, Inc. said they finished buying Allergan. This is likely to give them more products for treating ulcerative colitis. Also, as more new products and giant molecules are used, the market is expected to become more prominent. In July 2022, Athos Therapeutics said they're teaming up with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, to do research together. They want to create better, more precise treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and ulcerative colitis.

Athos Therapeutics said they're teaming up with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, to do research together. They want to create better, more precise treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and ulcerative colitis. In 2021, the European Commission permitted Bristol Myers Squibb to sell Zeposia (ozanimod) for treating adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC). This approval is for people who haven't responded well to other treatments or can't handle them.



Oral Medications Provide a Significant Contribution to the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease impacting the colon and rectum, is effectively managed through various treatments. Among these, oral medications play a crucial role, favored by both patients and healthcare providers.

Oral medications are more accessible for patients, promoting better adherence to treatment plans vital for long-term symptom control. This ease of administration enhances patient compliance, which is essential for managing a chronic condition like UC. Oral medications offer convenience as they can be taken at home, eliminating the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities for injections or infusions. This contributes to an improved quality of life for UC patients, allowing them to manage their condition while maintaining their daily routines. The range of oral medications available for UC has expanded over the years, offering patients various treatment options customized to their needs and preferences. These may include aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and biological therapies.

Additionally, advancements in drug formulations, such as extended-release or enteric-coated tablets, have improved the efficacy and tolerability of oral medications. These formulations deliver medicines to the gastrointestinal tract, minimizing systemic side effects and optimizing therapeutic outcomes. The oral route of administration remains a cornerstone in treating ulcerative colitis, playing a big part in making the market for treating ulcerative colitis (UC) more extensive and better.

Role of Regulatory Agencies

Regulatory hurdles are significant in the development and approval of new treatments for ulcerative colitis (UC). Agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EMA (European Medicine Agency) have strict rules for conducting clinical trials, which can be time-consuming and costly for drug companies. Deciding what to measure in these trials is challenging due to UC's varied effects on individuals. Agencies prioritize improvements in symptoms and quality of life. Finding reliable markers to assess treatment effectiveness is crucial but tough. Developing biosimilars requires proving they're as safe and effective as existing drugs, adding complexity. Even after approval, companies must monitor drugs for risks. Varying approval rules across countries complicate global sales. Additionally, agencies assess the long-term value of new treatments, which can be tough for pricier drugs.

Geographical Landscape

North America will likely be at the forefront of the ulcerative colitis market because it has significant companies and more people with the condition. Plus, there's ongoing support to create new and better treatments. Also, the companies are doing a lot of research, helping the market grow.

For instance,

In March 2022, AbbVie, Inc. got approval from the FDA in the United States for its drug RINVOQ. It's a type of medicine called a Janus kinase inhibitor, and it's used to treat ulcerative colitis.



Additionally, getting approvals from authorities like the FDA and Health Canada also helps the market grow.

For instance,

In May 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb got approval from the FDA for Zeposia (ozanimod) to treat adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, a long-term inflammatory bowel disease. Because of all these reasons, there's expected to be more demand for ulcerative colitis treatments in the region, which will likely make the market bigger.



The prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis, has been steadily rising across Asia-Pacific countries. Advancements in medical technology, including diagnostic tools, imaging techniques, and therapeutic modalities, are facilitating early diagnosis and personalized treatment of UC in the Asia-Pacific region. This fosters the adoption of innovative therapies and improves patient outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly establishing collaborations and partnerships with local healthcare providers, academic institutions, and government bodies to address the specific needs of UC patients in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the ulcerative colitis treatment market is dynamic and driven by innovation, which plays a crucial role in maintaining competitiveness. Companies invest significant resources in research and development to discover and develop novel therapeutic agents, including biologics targeting specific inflammatory pathways implicated in ulcerative colitis pathogenesis. Major pharmaceutical companies, smaller biotechnology firms, and startups are actively engaged in developing novel therapies for ulcerative colitis. Companies test new drugs for ulcerative colitis in clinical trials to make sure they're safe and work well. If the trials are successful, the companies can get approval from regulators to sell the drugs, and doctors and patients are more likely to use them. Having many promising drugs in development and good trial results gives companies an edge over competitors.

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Celltrion Healthcare released Remsima SC in Europe to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease.

Celltrion Healthcare released Remsima SC in Europe to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease. In April 2023, Merck & Co., Inc. bought Prometheus Biosciences for $200.00 per share, totaling about $10.8 billion. This purchase lets Prometheus Biosciences fully use the potential of PRA023, a new medicine still in late-stage development. It's meant to help with problems like ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.

Market Players

AbbVie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Novartis

Bausch Health

Market Segments

By Disease Type

Ulcerative Proctitis

Proctosigmoiditis

Left-sided Colitis

Pancolitis or Universal Colitis

Fulminant Colitis



By Treatment Type

Medications Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Amino Salicylates Corticosteroids Anti-TNF Biologics Immunomodulators Janus Kinase Inhibitors Other Medications

Surgery



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



