Onvego Launches the Smart AI Receptionist, Giving Businesses Digital Edge On Every Call

Industry leader Onvego set to modernize business telephony niche with AI-powered Smart Receptionist

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Conversational voice AI disruptor Onvego is set to revolutionize the business telephony sector with its Smart Receptionist. This AI innovation maximizes the value of every business phone call.



Smart Receptionist has been designed as an affordable AI-based call handling and appointment management solution with small and medium-sized businesses in mind. Onvego's experts have developed a seamless business call-handling platform after hearing from partners about their customers’ difficulties managing incoming calls.

The solution, developed in collaboration with Onvego's design partner, Phone.com, goes several steps further than traditional automated attendants. The AI-powered Smart Receptionist can route calls, block spam, and schedule and reschedule appointments. Additionally, it responds to many frequently asked questions, alleviating the need for a dedicated person to answer questions related to an SMB's offerings.

"When opportunity calls, the Smart Receptionist will always answer," said Gonen Ziv, Chief Revenue Officer, Onvego. "It's easy to use and quick to set up. Businesses can go live with the Smart Receptionist in about five minutes."

Industry Challenges

For too long, businesses have had trouble efficiently managing their communication channels on several levels due to a lack of resources, training, time, and the expense of having staff answer the phone.

Studies consistently show that upwards of 50% of consumer-to-business telephone calls go unanswered every day. Considering research from Invoka and others indicating that inbound phone calls are 10-15 times more likely to convert than leads from other channels, the opportunity for small business owners to capitalize on telephone traffic is clear.

Your Business' Best Friend

Onvego's Smart Receptionist leverages state-of-the-art, proprietary IP, supporting automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language understanding (NLU). It encompasses natural language processing (NLP), text-to-speech (TTS), and large language model (LLM) technologies without exposing any of the complexity to customers or callers.

Its conversational voice AI fully integrates with any cloud telephony or business VoIP system. It answers phones, routes calls, sets appointments and stops spam 24/7. With a 99%+ accuracy in voice comprehension, callers can speak naturally and be understood. The easy-to-use technology now turns business telephony from a liability of missed calls into an asset.

Onvego has also introduced its new, AI-powered, fully customizable FAQ module as part of Smart Receptionist’s evolution. It can be used by any business that receives incoming phone calls. The functionality can be set in minutes. No integration is required, and it works seamlessly with existing IVRs.

Businesses can quickly build a knowledge base to address recurring caller questions. The combined capabilities mean that the company and the caller get the most value from every call, even when a live person cannot answer.

Onvego enables the Smart Receptionist to give telephony service providers a new revenue stream by offering a service tailored to their business customers' needs with an easy-to-use, self-service portal.

"At Onvego, we work hard to ensure our products are easy to use and quick to set up. The Smart Receptionist brings the high-touch, expensive existing telephony channel into the modern era," added Mr. Ziv.

The advent of the Smart Receptionist has already been acknowledged as a significant step up in the industry. "The Onvego Smart Receptionist is a breakthrough for Phone.com and our customers," said Ari Rabban, CEO of Phone.com. "It will enable us to bring the benefits of AI to even the smallest of businesses without the cost and complexity typically associated with such transformative technology."

Media Contact:

Contact: Nanci Brown, VP Strategic Partnerships, Onvego

Email: nancib@onvego.com

Website: www.onvego.com

Call: 647-829-9082

About Onvego

Onvego has been at the forefront of conversational voice AI since it was established in 2015. Backed by VCs including ff Venture Capital , Terra VP and Open Valley , it has continually set industry standards with its reliable and highly accurate voice AI models. Onvego has expertise in high-accuracy conversational AI, including filtering background noise. Its products are used by dozens of partners, including many UCaaS providers.

Its vision is to transform how businesses engage with their customers. Its commitment extends beyond innovation by building a world where artificial intelligence enhances productivity, fosters connections, and elevates the overall customer experience. AI doesn't replace humans; it augments them and helps them do more with less.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 50,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com’s innovative services, award-winning 24/7 support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 15 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, live and AI-assisted answering services, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com’s business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com