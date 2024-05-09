Air Force Reserve medics aid Air National Guard with post-deployment care

Reservists from the 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron assisted eight guardsmen with post-deployment care May 2, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

The Delaware Air National Guard needed a doctor to perform post-deployment medical exams, and the Dover-based reserve wing answered the call to help their guard counterparts assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, New Castle, Delaware.

Master Sgt. John Wesner, 512th AMDS physical exams manager, said he was happy to assist the guardsmen with the completion of their Separation History and Physical Exams, which are required following a deployment of 180 days or more.

“It’s basically a before-and-after snapshot of their deployment and how they are doing physically and mentally,” he said. “They’re very important, not just for their health right now, but their health in the future.”

Staff Sgt. Matthew Williams, 166th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel system maintainer, was one of the guardsmen seen. He said he was grateful to get everything annotated after a deployment to Southwest Asia.

“I really appreciate the things they are doing for us today,” he said. “It helps to know there is a full medical facility and team available to help us out and make sure our health is good-to-go.”

The 436th Medical Group assisted in the process by assisting with in-person care, laboratory work and audiograms.

The key part to the process, said Wesner, was the Air Force Reserve providing a doctor certified in the examination. Lt. Col. Graham Dondlinger, 512th AMDS flight surgeon, served that function.

“It is vitally and critically important to get their medical care documented,” he said. “It was great to get them the medical care they deserve and get them home safe with their families.”

Dondlinger said he enjoyed being part of a team effort to complete the medical evaluations. He added being able to pitch in like this is a major reason he enjoys being a reservist.

“It was great being able to make this happen today,” he said. “A big part of being a reservist is knowing that when they need you, they can call you, and you have the flexibility to fill in a gap when there’s an extra need.”