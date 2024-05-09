Canadian Band Barstool Confession Drops New Single on May 9th

The Barrie, Ontario-based band has unleashed their latest single “Tamed,” featuring their updated country rock sound.

BARRIE, ON, CANADA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barstool Confession, the dynamic Canadian band hailing from Barrie, Ontario, has released their latest country rock single, “Tamed,” on May 9th, 2024.

Since their formation in 2018, Barstool Confession has been making waves in the music scene with their energetic live performances and unique sound. Comprising Jeff Hamilton on drums, Brian Fell on bass, Paul Sadlon on lead guitar, and Buck Goodbrand on guitar and vocals, the band has captivated audiences throughout Central Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

Barstool Confession’s rise to prominence has been marked by prestigious opportunities, including opening for renowned Canadian acts like Teenage Head, Tony McAlpine, Lee Aaron, Big Sugar, and Texas King. Their debut EP, “Own the Change,” and the single “Hold Your Ground” garnered immediate attention on global streaming platforms and Central Ontario radio stations, solidifying their presence in the local music scene.

https://open.spotify.com/track/4KtkvsnE9Gk2XKFAprXaIq

Following the success of their previous releases, including the May 2022 single “Place Our Own” and their most recent single “Lead You Back,” released on March 28th, 2024, Barstool Confession will continue their momentum with “Tamed.”

“Tamed” promises to deliver the signature blend of country and rock that fans have come to love from Barstool Confession. With its release, the band aims to further establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Canadian and international music scene.

Excitement has built for the release of “Tamed,” and fans can stay tuned for more captivating music from Barstool Confession by following them on their official linktree: https://linktr.ee/barstoolconfession