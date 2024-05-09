Michael A. Marlier Top Sports Journalist and Analyst of the Year by IAOTP
Michael A. Marlier honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael A. Marlier, Professional Football Executive, Pro Coach and Scout, was recently selected as Top Sports Journalist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
With decades of exceptionalism across multiple public and private sectors, Mr. Marlier is currently an independent NFL Journalist and Game Analyst, specializing in coverage of the NFC East. The primary emphasis is on the current condition of the Dallas Cowboys Organization. Michael is an esteemed alumnus “success story” of the SMWW website's football program provided by Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, having graduated from Sports Management Worldwide. He holds industry certificates in various areas, including Sports Administration, Football Player Development, Athlete Management, Salary Capology Analytics/Player Contracts, Coaching/Sports Psychology, Football General Management/Scouting, and Ourlads National Football League LLC Scouting Services Pro Football Apprenticeship Program. These programs were taught by Dan Shonka, a former NFL Scout for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC East/AFC West division.
Michael started his pro football career as an Advance Scout from his hometown QC Steamwheelers, founded by AFL Visionary Mr. Jim Foster. In addition to his successful career, Michael served as an IFL Iowa Barnstormers Special Teams Analyst for the 2023 season where NFL HOF QB Kurt Warner started his pro football career.
Michael is engaged in freelancing business endeavors related to pro prospect scouting, analytics, consultancy, and player marketing in the field of professional football. Michael is an experienced professional football scout of 7 years who has worked in the IFL and NCAA college football (Agency/Marketing Firm). He has covered the BIG 10, Big 12, and SEC conferences for the NFL Draft period. In addition, he has served as an executive in a pro football agency in New York State. Other notable positions in pro football held are Event Volunteer, Event Sponsor, Player Sponsor, Charitable Donor, Founder, Board Member, Director, Vice President, Player Marketing Executive, Player Personnel Consultant, Player Relations, League Intermediary, Position Coach (WR/RB Drills), Unit Analyst, Player Analyst, Special Teams Analyst, and Quality Control Coaching.
Michael aspires to become an Analytics and/or Scouting Department professional in the NFL with the hopes of ending his career in serving the Dallas Cowboys Organization as some capacity. He regularly provides mentorship and career guidance to undrafted football prospects, both on and off the field as a volunteer and/or by contract. He also makes appearances as a speaker in the pro football NFL Annual Draft Period and volunteers as an Offensive Assistant Position NFL Draft RB Coach at the National Scouting Combine to promote player development during the NFL annual draft period. Michael actively promotes the National Scouting Combine to aid in the advancement of players and provide possibilities in professional football leagues around the United States and Internationally (CFL GFL1).
Michael has also participated in the annual SMWW Career Conference to establish professional connections with NFL club staff at NFL headquarters and to attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, in order to further his professional growth in the pro football industry. Michael has a certification as a Football Scout from SMWW. Michael has also received SMWW instruction from notable individuals such as Mr. Mark Dominik, a former General Manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mr. John Wooton, a former Scouting Department Executive for the Dallas Cowboys under NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Tom Landry’s Staff, the Philadelphia Eagles Organization, and Baltimore Ravens Organization, as well as a nominee for the NFL Hall of Fame as a league contributor. He also learned from Mr. Russ Lande, who previously served as the Director of US Scouting for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes team, and Mr. Marc Trestman, a former head coach for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, as well as coaching stints in the CFL and XFL.
Before embarking on his current professional football career path, Michael established Marlier Consulting Services QCA during his time at Western Illinois University in 2002. Additionally, he established M&M Enterprises QCA in 2012 upon his departure from college. He has a wealth of expertise and practical know-how, having worked as a professional for 36 years that attended 6 colleges, a Detective School and SMWW while working. Michael is a versatile professional with expertise in several domains, including the educational environment, medical field, public safety, business management, conservation, contracts, and player development to highlight portions of his total career.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Michael Marlier has received many awards and accolades collegiately and in the course of employment. Mr. Marlier has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments on the Internet. This year, he will be considered and featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for his selection as Top Sports Journalist and Analyst of the Year.
Michael has bequeathed a portion of his Estate assets to support the future Dallas Cowboys child development initiatives in Frisco, Texas, with the assistance of Ames Law in Orion, Illinois. The proposal for the "Dallas Cowboys & Michael A. Marlier Annual Star Youth Football Camp" for teens in 2023 has been presented to Mr. Jerry Jones and club ownership at the Ford Center, located at the STAR. Additional Estate charities established by Michael are the Robert Young Center endowment for his late mother, “The Pamela Gene Brown Foundation”, the Assumption High School Football Program and Division III Augustana College where the great Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals Star QB Kenny Anderson played NCAA football in Rock Island, Illinois where Michael was born.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Marlier for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Michael is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Marlier attributes his success to his “unbridled tenacity, perseverance to succeed, unrelenting work ethic, and the many mentors he has had along the way that challenged him”. When not working, he enjoys summer beach activities, traveling and spending time with people, loved ones and friends.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.
