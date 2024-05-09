Canada Royal Milk donates infant formula to United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington to support local families

KINGSTON, Ontario, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Royal Milk today announced the donation of 5,000 cans of infant formula to United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A). The donation will be shared with eight local organizations in the Kingston area and will help more than 275 families with newborns.



Last month, Canada Royal Milk received approval from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to begin production of infant formula, after an 18-month process. Meeting the infant formula needs of Canadian parents has been the company’s number one priority since breaking ground in 2019.

“The United Way has an immediate and lasting impact on the community of Kingston. It ensures that thousands of local residents have the support, resources and programs they need to be self-sufficient,” said Chenggang Han, General Manager of Canada Royal Milk. “We are pleased to donate our inaugural batch of infant formula to community partners and make good on our commitment to support the health and nourishment of families across Canada.”

Today’s donation to United Way KFL&A has a commercial value of $200,000 and will provide local families with a three-to-four-month supply of infant formula.

“Thank you so much to Canada Royal Milk for this very generous donation,” said Antje McNeely, Board Chair for United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington. “We know through conversations with agencies, that many individuals in our community are struggling to make ends meet and this can be particularly challenging for new parents. This donation will go a long way in easing some of that burden and helping individuals and families right here in KFL&A.”

“Canada Royal Milk is committed to working with community partners from coast-to-coast-to-coast to support Canadian parents and help alleviate the country’s infant formula needs,” concluded Han.

Eight agencies will be receiving this donation including Family & Children’s Services Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Kingston Home Base Housing, Kingston Interval House, Kingston Native Centre and Language Nest, Partners in Mission Food Bank, Queen’s University Alma Mater Society, Salvation Army Kingston Community and Family Services, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

For more information:

Canada Royal Milk:

613-817-1228, ext. 1

media@canadaroyalmilk.com

United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington:

Mandy Pasch, Director, Marketing and Communications

United Way KFL&A

613-876-3088, marketing@unitedwaykfla.ca

About Canada Royal Milk

Canada Royal Milk is a manufacturer of milk powder products based in Kingston, Ontario, operating a 320,000 square foot facility, and employing more than 150 skilled professionals. Through the creation of well-paying, high-quality Canadian jobs in our Kingston facility, Canada Royal Milk is committed to meeting Canada’s formula needs.

About United Way KFL&A

United Way Kingston Frontenac Lennox & Addington works closely with community partners to ensure that people have the opportunity to reach their full potential and live with hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging. This vision is realized by building on deep-rooted local community knowledge and relationships to empower people to make an impact.

The United Way raises funds for programs that support immediate needs while also tackling complex social issues collaboratively. Led by volunteers, driven by a small professional staff team, the United Way KFL&A is a unifying force, encouraging people to get involved to support our most vulnerable.

Thanks to the continued generous support of the community, United Way KFL&A is proud to rank third among United Ways across Canada in dollars raised related to the size of our market.

Stay up to date by following their social media channels – Facebook, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn or visit www.unitedwaykfla.ca