IZEA Wins Three Communicator Awards

Company Recognized for Campaigns With TECNO Mobile and Sublue

ORLANDO, Fla., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has won three honors at the 30th annual Communicator Awards. The company won an Award of Excellence in the Campaigns & Series-Branded Campaign category for its collaboration with Sublue. Additionally, IZEA’s campaign with TECNO Mobile won an Award of Excellence in the Social Video-Unboxing category and an Award of Distinction in the Content & Marketing-Influencer Marketing category.

IZEA worked with Sublue, a tech company specializing in underwater intelligent equipment, to showcase its new product, BlueNexus, a cordless pool cleaning robot. The campaign leveraged Olympic swimmer Cody Miller to demonstrate the product cleaning an Olympic-size pool and collaborated with creators across various niches on TikTok and YouTube to highlight the product’s versatility.

TECNO Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturer in emerging markets, sought to increase global recognition for its high-end PHANTOM series through an influencer campaign with Unbox Therapy, the most followed tech reviewer on YouTube. IZEA’s campaign, which offered the creator an exclusive opportunity to try the new product, resulted in a YouTube video with over 2.1 million organic views.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the Communicator Awards for our creative and effective campaigns with Sublue and TECNO Mobile,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “These awards underscore the power of influencer marketing when it’s thoughtfully and strategically executed. They motivate us to continue to deliver ground-breaking solutions for our clients.”

The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness and innovation in all areas of communication across various industries and mediums.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.


