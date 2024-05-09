Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s 8th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Connected Healthcare, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
“Our 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are driving transformative advancements that redefine patient care, streamline clinical operations and enhance overall healthcare outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “The winners’ breakthrough solutions embody the promise of a future where cutting-edge technologies seamlessly merge with healthcare, revolutionizing how we prevent, diagnose, treat and manage our health and medical conditions. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.”
All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Clinical and Health Administration
Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award: Science 37
Best Overall Health Informatics Solution: Navina
Best Overall Health Administration Software: Maverick Medical AI
Best Overall Healthcare Operations Solution: Atlas Health
Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Rauland
Health Administration Innovation Award: Nym
Care Management & Delivery
Best Care Coordination Platform: RapidAI
Best Care Delivery Platform: Artisight
Best Care Orchestration Platform: Bamboo Health
Care Management Innovation Award: BrainCheck, BrainCheck Plan
Best Care Management Solution Provider: Zyter|TruCare
Patient Engagement
Best Patient Relationship Management Solution: VMS BioMarketing
Patient Relationship Innovation Award: TeleVox Patient Relationship Management Enterprise Edition
Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Quantum Health
Best Patient Communication Solution: Artera
Best Patient Portal: Scout Clinical
Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement: Datacubed Health
Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: WellSky, WellSky Patient
Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Greenphire
Patient Engagement Innovation Award: b.well Connected Health
Best Overall Patient Engagement Company: Carenet Health
Patient Experience
Best Patient Experience Solution: Orthofix STIM onTrack
Patient Experience Innovation Award: Outcomes4Me
Best Patient Experience Solution Provider: Lucid Hearing
Practice Management
Practice Management Innovation Award: Jane
Best Practice Management Solution Provider: SimplePractice
Electronic Health Records
Best Electronic Health Record Solution: CompuGroup Medical
Best Electronic Health Record Service: CliniComp
EHR Innovation Award: HiMS ExiomEHR
Privacy & Compliance
Best Compliance Solution: MedTrainer
Compliance Management Innovation Award: RFX Solutions
Genomics
Genomics Innovation Award: YouScript
Best Overall Genomics Company: Genome Medical
PharmaTech
Best Pharmacy Commerce System: Emporos
Medication Payments Innovation Award: GoodRx
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare
Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Cardiosense
Best IoT Healthcare Security Solution: CenTrak
Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Real-Time Innovations (RTI), RTI Connext®
Artificial Intelligence
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: IQVIA SmartSolve Enterprise QMS (eQMS)
AI Innovation Award: Elsevier ClinicalKey AI
Data & Analytics
Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: Gainwell
Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: LexisNexis® Health Equity
Best Provider Data Management Platform: symplr
Best Data Visualization Solution: Inovalon, Inovalon Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) Market Insights
Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: MultiPlan
Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: Ontada
Health and Fitness
Best Virtual Health Coach: Pivot
Best Nutrition Mobile App: MyFitnessPal
Telehealth
Best Telehealth Mobile App: Talkspace
Best Overall Mobile Health Solution: Healthy.io
Best Overall Telemedicine Platform: Bicycle Health
Virtual Care
Best Virtual Care Platform: Omada Health
Best Virtual Care Solution: TimelyCare
Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution: Validic
Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Zebra Technologies, HC20 and HC50 rugged mobile computer series
Virtual Care Innovation Award: AmplifyMD
Medical Device
Best New Technology Solution – Imaging: Lantheus MK-6240
Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Exo
Best New Technology Solution – Monitoring: Medtronic HealthCast™ intelligent patient monitoring portfolio
Best New Technology Solution – Diagnostic: Babson Diagnostics, BetterWay™
Best New Technology Solution – Surgical: Asensus Surgical
Best New Technology Solution – Pathology: Epredia, Epredia SlideMate Laser
Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Hologic, Hologic Genius AI® Detection 2.0
Best New Technology Solution – Biopsy: Body Vision Medical
Best New Technology Solution – ECG: HeartBeam
Best New Technology Solution – Pain Management: AppliedVR
Best New Technology Solution – Hearing Aid: Starkey Genesis AI
Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: triLift by Lumenis
Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: MDI Health
Best New Technology Solution – Orthodontics: Grin
Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet (ZM), Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia
Medical Device Innovation Award: Iterative Health
Best Overall Medical Device Solution: Canary Medical, canturio™te
Best Overall Medical Device Company: Olympus
Healthcare Cybersecurity
Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: KSI Keyboards
Best Patient Data Security Solution: rf IDEAS
Best Cloud Security Solution: MedStack
Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: HYAS Infosec
Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award: Hypori
Clinical Trial Technology
Clinical Trial Innovation Award: Medidata
Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider: HumanFirst
Healthcare Payments & InsurTech
Healthcare Payments Innovation Award: Waystar
Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award: Carallel Health
Home Health Care
Best In-Home Testing Solution: Reperio Health
Holistic & Mental Health
Mental Health Innovation Award: Woebot Health
Best Overall Mental Health Solution: Castle Biosciences, Inc., IDgenetix
Industry Leadership
Best Overall MedTech Company: Corza Medical
Best MedTech Startup: PicnicHealth
Best MedTech Company CEO: Sloan Saunders, Intellihealth
Best Overall MedTech Software: Veeva MedTech
Best Overall Digital Health Company: Welldoc
