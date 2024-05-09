Arlington County’s Innovative Performance Parking Project Receives Smart 20 Award

The comprehensive initiative, led by eleven-x, aims to provide a first-rate parking experience while reducing emissions and improving safety

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x ®, announced today that eXactpark, its industry leading smart parking and curbside management solution that the company designed and deployed for Arlington County, Virginia received a Smart 20 Award from Smart Cities Connect . The Smart 20 Awards, which recognize global smart cities projects, honoring the most innovative and influential work, selected Arlington County’s Performance Parking Pilot Project for thoughtfully deploying smart technologies to address their county’s mobility and parking challenges.



In December 2022 Arlington County launched one of the largest municipal smart parking installations in North America to balance demand for metered parking spaces and more effectively manage occupancy. The county’s goals are to improve the parking experience for drivers and balance parking space use while impacting aspects associated with the search for parking such as double parking, reducing emissions, and improving safety.

Since then, 4,200 of eleven-x’s SPS-X™ smart parking sensors have been installed at metered parking stalls across two major corridors: Rosslyn-Ballston and Richmond Highway. The data collected 24/7 by the sensors is used to provide different analytics including duration, demand over time(s) and turnover amongst others. Notably, no private or personal information is collected by these sensors as citizen privacy is a key consideration for the county. Additionally, since the smart parking system provides insight on real-time parking availability, the county has integrated with different types of technology that drivers can use for occupancy information, pricing and wayfinding including eXactnav™ by eleven-x ( AppStore and GooglePlay ) for live occupancy and real-time navigation to open spaces and a public-facing website, as well as a payment app that helps with finding areas with lower occupancy and price from ParkMobile. A Public API is also available for the tech savvy to access and use as a real-time event data feed.

Now that the county has accurate, reliable data from the sensors, they are leveraging it to help improve the parking experience for drivers and also develop citizen-centric parking policies. Precise data is enabling the county to assess potential pricing and parking policies via a curbside management feature with their smart parking software. With these digital curbside learnings, the county will have a better idea of what policies and meter parking price points would work best before publicly applying them. Based on these insights, they will apply pricing changes on a quarterly basis. Arlington County does not seek to increase overall parking revenue, but rather leverage demand-based pricing to influence parking behavior and encourage more efficient use of resources.

“We are excited that Arlington County’s vision for addressing their traffic issues with eXactpark has been recognized with a Smart 20 Award for its groundbreaking project,” said Dan Mathers, CEO, eleven-x. “The County’s smart parking program, and the transformative effect it will have, is a great example of the significant benefits that can be gained by utilizing technology to drive positive outcomes for the community. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with them on this initiative.”

The Parking team in Arlington County has made a tremendous effort to engage the community throughout this process, which has been an important part of its success thus far. This transparency has enabled stakeholders across the community and various government agencies to have a better understanding of the project as well as how it benefits everyone.

For more details about the county’s smart parking program please visit www.arlingtonva.us . For information about eleven-x and its eXactpark Smart Parking Solution visit www.eleven-x.com

About eleven-x®

eleven-x is an industry leading IoT and Smart City technology company focused on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time while delivering accurate and reliable 24/7 data to support numerous use cases including curbside management, demand-based pricing and improved compliance while helping optimize parking resources. Powered by the patented SPS-X wireless space occupancy sensor, eXactpark reduces traffic, improves safety and lowers GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Customers rely on the company’s world-renowned expertise for an easy-to-use, fully scalable smart solution to deliver better services. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Arlington County, Virginia

Arlington VA is a world-class residential, business and tourist location that is home to some of the most influential organizations in the world — including the Pentagon. It is one of the few counties with the prized Aaa/AAA/AAA bond rating and stands out as one of America's preeminent places to live, visit and do business. Arlington has received numerous awards for Smart Growth and transit-oriented development. Information about the county’s smart parking program is available at www.arlingtonva.us .

