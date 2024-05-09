Medtronic Recognized for Health Monitoring Innovation in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been selected as winner of the “Best New Monitoring Technology Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Medtronic HealthCast™ intelligent patient monitoring portfolio.

HealthCast™ intelligent patient monitoring is a portfolio of remote monitoring, connectivity, and interoperable solutions that enable clinicians to continuously monitor patients from any location in the hospital. The portfolio helps streamline clinical workflow, providing actionable insights which empower clinicians to proactively intervene and support more personalized care.1

Deployment of automated vital sign monitoring and EMR integration, like those offered by the HealthCast™ portfolio, can reduce manual charting time by more than 25,300 hours a year, providing the opportunity for a reduced burden on hospital care teams.2 Continuous remote monitoring of patient data streamlines hospital workflow by allowing nursing staff to prioritize care for patients who need it most, which can result in fewer rapid response team activations3-5, fewer unplanned ICU admissions4-6, a decrease in complication rates6, and overall improved patient outcomes3. All of which help hospitals effectively manage capacity and support patient safety, enabling them to discharge patients with confidence.

“We are excited to further advance monitoring technologies. Our HealthCast™ portfolio will help improve clinical workflow, provide clinicians with insights to personalize care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Frank Chan, President of the Acute Care & Monitoring business at Medtronic. “This acknowledgement from MedTech Breakthrough inspires us to accelerate our vision to serve more patients in more places.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“The HealthCast™ portfolio from Medtronic offers a new level of clinical surveillance and workflow efficiencies for hospitals that are challenged by overburdened and understaffed care teams. Current practices of monitoring patients in hospitals are inefficient, labor intensive, and costly. More frequent collection of patient data is needed to enhance clinical decision making,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We’re proud to award Medtronic with the ‘Best New Monitoring Technology Solution’ award. Leveraging technology as a solution, HealthCast™ allows for reduced time spent on administrative duties, more frequent patient data through comprehensive monitoring and the end result of care teams focusing on what matters most - patient care.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on LinkedIn.

References:

Torr, M. Vital Sync™ post market clinical follow up survey results. Medtronic and Purdie Pascoe white paper. US-PM-2200342. November 2022. BlivenB, Bragg M, Long B. Medical Device Connectivity Case Study. Journal of Clinical Engineering. Vol. 41, Issue 2-p E1-E11. April/June 2016;41(2):e1-e11 Stellpflug C, Pierson L, Roloff D, et al. Continuous physiological monitoring improves patient outcomes. Am J Nurs. 2021;121(4):40–46 Eddahchouri Y, Peelen RV, Koeneman M, Touw HRW, van Goor H, Bredie SJH. Effect of continuous wireless vital sign monitoring on unplanned ICU admissions and rapid response team calls: a before-and-after study. Br J Anaesth. May 2022;128(5):857-863. Weller RS, Foard KL, Harwood TN. Evaluation of a wireless, portable, wearable multi-parameter vital signs monitor in hospitalized neurological and neurosurgical patients. J Clin Monit Comput. Oct 2018;32(5):945-951. Verrillo SC, Cvach M, Hudson KW, Winters BD. Using Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring to Detect Early Deterioration in Adult Postoperative Inpatients. J Nurs Care Qual. Apr/Jun 2019;34(2):107-113.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson MedTech Breakthrough steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658