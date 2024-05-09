MedTech Breakthrough Announces Medidata as Winner of the “Clinical Trial Innovation Award” in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has been selected as winner of the “Clinical Trial Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



This accolade recognizes Medidata’s pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by medical technology companies (MedTech), particularly the explosion of health data that remains siloed across various health systems. Medidata is seamlessly and automatically integrating data, helping to connect health data ecosystems across disparate platforms, and leveraging advanced analytics and AI to deliver comprehensive patient narratives that enhance understanding patient health journeys, ultimately driving improved outcomes.

Particularly notable are two of the company’s recent innovations: Medidata Link , which extends clinical health data into real-world data (RWD) throughout the clinical trial continuum, and Medidata Rave Companion , which facilitates the automatic, seamless integration of electronic health records (EHR) into electronic data capture (EDC) data reservoirs. Both solutions mark significant strides forward in the field.

By simplifying the linkage of clinical trials to external databases through a unified experience, Medidata Link enhances evidence generation creating an enriched view of the patient journey, accelerating patient access to innovative treatments and minimizing site burden and costs.

Rave Companion also delivers a transformative approach to data entry and management in clinical trials. Bridging the gap between EHR and EDC, the solution reduces clinical trial data entry efforts for sites by making it simpler and faster to get source data from any system or document into Medidata Rave EDC . It also enables sponsors and contract research organizations to get higher-quality data faster. Scalable and not limited to EHR data, its design ensures easy implementation across various clinical trial sites, making it a universally accessible solution.

“We’re honored to receive the ‘Clinical Trial Innovation Award’ and to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our commitment to advancing clinical trials and improving the patient experience through technology,” said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. “Clinical trials are critical to delivering new therapies, however, they can often be bogged down by outdated, time-consuming manual data entry methods. We are continuously developing innovative solutions to address these challenges and help customers bring new treatments to market.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 countries worldwide.

“Medidata is accelerating the pace of research and improving how we engage with patients in clinical trials. Clinical trials are essential for advancing medical knowledge and treatment, yet they capture only a fragment of the journey, missing valuable RWD. Integrating multiple data assets into understanding patient outcomes remains challenging,” said Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “By bridging the gap between clinical trial observations and real-world outcomes, Medidata empowers organizations to grasp fully the long-term safety and effectiveness of treatments, enhancing evidence generation, and improving the delivery of better treatment options to patients.”

