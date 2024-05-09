Ukrainian law enforcers receive equipment from OSCE to better combat illicit trafficking in weapons, ammunition and explosives

The OSCE supports Ukraine in addressing the problem of illicit trafficking in weapons, ammunition and explosives by providing specialized vehicles and equipment to its law enforcement authorities.

On 8 May 2024, at the official donation ceremony in Kyiv, the OSCE delivered an assistance package of more than 1.9 million EUR value, which included off-road vehicles, automobiles for service dog transportation, disruptors and specialized toolkits for the safe removal of explosive ordnance, as well as ICT equipment with analytical software. The equipment was distributed among the expert departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service and the State Customs Service according to their mandates in responding to the risks and threats posed by illicit firearms and explosives, in particular the attempts of cross-border smuggling.

“We must not underestimate the risks of smuggling, that is why we are developing our operational capabilities in arms control, including with the OSCE support,” said Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

This donation is a part of the OSCE’s broader efforts to assist Ukraine in establishing effective control over weapons to avoid access to those by criminal elements.

“Ukraine is now understandably focused on overcoming the disastrous impact of Russia’s war against the country, but the war makes it also imperative to better control weapons, preventing criminals from making use of it. This cannot be achieved with equipment only, but together with the improvement of legislative mechanisms and co-ordination at the governmental level. The OSCE will keep supporting Ukraine on this track,” noted Ambassador Marcel Peško, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office – Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine during the ceremony.

Procurement and donation of the equipment was carried out within the OSCE extra-budgetary project “In Support of Strengthening Capacities of Ukrainian Authorities in Preventing and Combating Illicit Trafficking in Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives in All Its Aspects”, funded by the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Poland and the United States of America.