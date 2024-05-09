OSCE launches comprehensive training programme on countering the financing of terrorism for Montenegro

On 8 May 2024, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in collaboration with the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, concluded a training of trainers’ course aimed at empowering experts from Montenegro with essential skills and knowledge to counter the financing of terrorism. This marked the launch of a comprehensive training initiative for the country.

Six trainers from the key governmental agencies of Montenegro, including the Special State Prosecutor’s Office, Customs Administration, National Security Agency, as well as the Police Directorate’s Sector for the Fight against Crime and the Financial Intelligence Unit, convened in Vienna for an intensive three-day course. Together, they delved into a comprehensive curriculum covering the international, regional and national threat landscape. The participants also explored the nuances of the terrorist funding cycle, financial requirements of a terrorist organization and sources of information. Under the guidance of international experts, the inter-agency team tailored the course material and crafted practical exercises so that they resonate with the unique context of Montenegro.

“While the international community, including Montenegro, has taken commendable strides in criminalizing terrorism financing and implementing relevant legislation, we must recognize that significant challenges persist, in particular in the realm of investigating and prosecuting terrorism financing,” highlighted Irfan Saeed, Head of the Transnational Threats Department's Action against Terrorism Unit, during his opening remarks.

The course forms part of a comprehensive training programme on countering the financing of terrorism for Montenegro, funded by the United States. The programme is dedicated to further bolstering the operational framework to prevent terrorists from moving, storing, using and raising funds, in line with the latest international commitments and standards. After this course, the trainers taking part in the initiative, jointly with the lead experts, will go on to deliver it to their peers actively involved in countering the financing of terrorism efforts, thereby further amplifying the impact of this programme.