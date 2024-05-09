Xtreme One Entertainment Adds Sports Reporter & TV Host Jenny Taft to Board of Directors

DETROIT, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) (the “Company” or “Xtreme One”) today announced the appointment of FOX Sports, World Cup and live sports television personality, Jenny Taft, to its Board of Directors. The Company also announced that global marketing executive and fintech entrepreneur Jeff Lambert has been named Chairman of the Board, a role that had previously been vacant.



Ms. Taft is one of America’s most prominent sports reporters and show hosts, having spent more than 15 years in the media and entertainment industry on air and in content production. She is also a major-brand ambassador and noted expert across a diverse array of sports and entertainment genres from NHL hockey to college, NFL and UFL football, the WNBA and World Cup soccer, as well as TV and niche audience programming ranging from Supercross racing to Extra! TV and the Discovery Channel.

Currently she serves in a variety of roles for FOX Sports, including lead reporter for the network’s college football coverage and host for the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, and previously was moderator on FS1’s SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED show. Taft also has covered numerous major global events, including the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and France 2019™, and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Russia 2018™. An impressive athlete herself, Taft was a four-year letter winner in lacrosse at Boston University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Taft is joined on the Board by a diverse, and all-star roster of sports, entertainment and marketing executives including newly elected Board Chair Jeff Lambert. Mr. Lambert is founder and CEO of Lambert by LLYC, the firm he founded in his basement and grew to a top-10 investor relations firm in the U.S. and a leading PR and marketing agency. He is also on the global executive committee of LLYC, a global corporate affairs and marketing services firm with offices in 12 LATAM and European countries and one of the fastest growing agencies in the world. Mr. Lambert serves on numerous non-profit and PE-backed boards, including as Global Chair of PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of PR and marketing firms in the world, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, and has been named Dealmaker of the Year by the Association for Corporate Growth, PR Week 40 Under 40, and a Distinguished Alumni of the Year from the Michigan State University (MSU) School of Communication Arts & Sciences and MSU Swimming. He is also the founder of startup TiiCKER, the world’s first shareholder loyalty and verified perks platform.

“Jenny’s sports and storytelling background and in-the-arena experience will be an immediate catalyst to our business, and Jeff’s winning record as an entrepreneur and leader will equally be key as we scale,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “The discipline, tenacity and team-orientation of an elite athlete is embodied literally and figuratively in Jenny and Jeff and every one of our Board members, and we believe we have the roster to take Xtreme One to the pinnacle of sports and entertainment.”

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships. For more information or for upcoming events, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company’s business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company’s sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company’s business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

Investor Relations for XONI

Zachary Mizener

zmizener@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5162eb66-046a-474c-9fff-159110ddc9f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/068b8e90-440c-45a8-b25e-4ef7da37c899