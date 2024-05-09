Relevate Power, Leading Hydropower Redeveloper, Announces Two Strategic Hires

MANHATTAN, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevate Power, a leader in redeveloping hydropower assets, is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. Tony Zarrella joins as Vice President of Engineering & Operations, and Ian Finlay joins as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone for Relevate Power, bolstering its executive strength and reinforcing its commitment to delivering 24/7 clean, reliable, baseload energy solutions.



Tony Zarrella brings more than 24 years of experience from Brookfield Renewable Energy, where he spearheaded the buildout and management of Brookfield’s U.S. remote operations center. His expertise spans a broad range of technologies, including hydropower, wind, solar, battery storage, and thermal assets. "I am eager to leverage my past experience to enhance Relevate's operations. The company's commitment to delivering 24/7 clean and reliable power aligns perfectly with my vision for sustainable energy, and I am excited to contribute to our shared goals," said Zarrella.

Ian Finlay joins Relevate Power as Chief Financial Officer, bringing with him a robust background in corporate development, capital management, financial strategy, and strategic development within the renewable energy sector. His extensive experience includes pivotal roles at Ontario Power Generation, OMERS, and EY. Throughout his career, Ian has developed expertise in managing hydropower projects across diverse global markets, which will play a crucial role in driving Relevate Power’s financial strategy and operational efficiency. Ian remarks, “Joining Relevate Power is a thrilling new chapter in my career, offering a unique opportunity to work with a passionate team that is driving the future of renewable energy. Hydropower ignited my passion for renewable energy, and I am excited to return to my roots.”

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Tony and Ian to our team," stated Matthew Wenger, CEO of Relevate Power. "Their extensive experience and proven track records at leading companies will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our portfolio."

Benjamin Baker, Managing Director at Greenbacker Development Opportunities, Relevate’s anchor investor, also expressed enthusiasm for the new hires: "Tony and Ian’s leadership qualities, along with their profound understanding of the hydro sector, will undoubtedly propel Relevate to new heights. We are excited to see the innovations they will bring to Relevate’s operations."

About Relevate Power

Founded in 2022 from the merger of IPPs Dichotomy Power and Clear Energy, along with the power marketing firm Standard Power, Relevate Power is committed to redeveloping underutilized hydropower plants, providing affordable, clean energy to rural America’s most impactful organizations. The company is backed by Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund I, LP.

For more information, visit www.RelevatePower.com.

About Greenbacker Development Opportunities

Greenbacker Development Opportunities is a middle-market private equity strategy that invests in growing sustainable infrastructure platforms serving high-value markets across the US. The strategy is managed by Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC.

For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com/greenbacker-development-opportunities.

