Kent State University Steps into the Future with CBORD and Amazon Just Walk Out Technology

KENT, Ohio, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD, a leading provider of higher education automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of Amazon's Just Walk Out (JWO) technology at Kent State University, one of Ohio's leading public universities.



Just Walk Out technology revolutionizes the campus shopping experience by detecting what shoppers take from or return to the shelves and creating a seamless virtual shopping session. Students, faculty and staff at Kent State University can now enjoy the convenience of completing their shopping without waiting in line. Upon exiting the store, the purchase amount is automatically deducted from their campus funds account, ensuring a hassle-free transaction. Furthermore, customers receive an itemized receipt via email shortly after their shopping session.

"We are thrilled to introduce Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at Kent State University, offering students, faculty and staff a cutting-edge shopping experience,” says Dan Park, CBORD’s president and chief executive officer. “This integration underscores CBORD's commitment to innovation and providing seamless solutions that enhance campus life. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this technology will have on the Kent State community."

Kent State University will implement entry access through their ID cards, leveraging CBORD's GET platform for streamlined transactions and enhanced convenience. Students, faculty and staff will utilize their ID cards for entry, while GET will serve as the central hub for viewing receipts, transaction history, managing funds and receiving push notifications for entry and exit.

According to Jacob Kuehn, senior director of culinary services, this opening is truly for the students, stating, “Our Flash Bistro will more than double our current weekly operating hours, opening early in the morning, much later in the evening, and even on weekends, when we are currently closed. This change will allow students, staff, faculty, and guests attending programmatic events, lectures, and activities to purchase snacks and food items throughout their stay. It will also provide customers with more options and a larger selection of items."

This exciting solution is now available to CBORD higher education sites that have agreements with Amazon and CBORD’s GET platform.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is the world’s leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff and administrators. To learn more, visit cbord.com.

