QuoteMedia Expands Collaboration with Cboe to Offer Comprehensive, Real-Time Canadian Equities Market Data

PHOENIX, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, a leading financial market data and financial technology solutions provider, continues to expand their global data offerings by adding support for the Cboe One Canada Feed, a real-time Canadian equities market data solution offered by Cboe Global Markets. The Feed aims to provide complete coverage of the Canadian equities market by aggregating data from all four trading venues operated by Cboe Canada and trading volume from all Canadian markets. Notably, it also includes unique coverage of more than 260 securities that are listed on Cboe Canada.



“We are thrilled to announce our support for the Cboe One Canada Feed, further enhancing our range of exchange price feeds available to our clients,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “This collaboration enables us to offer more options for accessing reliable real-time market data, empowering investors to make informed decisions.”

Cboe Canada is the third most active marketplace in Canada, consistently representing close to 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities. The Cboe One Canada Feed will be integrated across all QuoteMedia enterprise and subscription products, giving users the flexibility to choose from a variety of exchange price feeds that best suit their needs.

“Cboe aims to deliver world-class solutions and services across all the markets in which we operate globally, and our dedication to Canada is no exception,” said Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets. “Our Cboe One Canada Feed is designed to offer seamless and efficient access to data on all Canadian-listed securities, reflecting our commitment to driving continuous product innovation within this market, and we couldn’t be more pleased to collaborate with QuoteMedia to broaden market data accessibility for the industry.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Aviso Financial Inc., CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins

Email: investors@quotemedia.com

Call: (407) 645-5295