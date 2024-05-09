Red River Bancshares, Inc. Grieves Loss of Director Robert A. Nichols

ALEXANDRIA, La., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert A. Nichols, director of Red River Bank and Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI), the parent company of Red River Bank. Mr. Nichols passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana.



“The Red River Bank family mourns the loss of our friend and long-time board member, Robert “Bobby” A. Nichols. Bobby joined our board of directors in 2007 and was instrumental in our expansion into Northwest Louisiana, which was the first expansion outside our home market. That success fueled our continued growth across the state, which he encouraged and supported. Bobby was a tremendous supporter of Red River Bank, always willing to share his keen business knowledge and insight. His devotion to his family will remain an example to us all, and we will greatly miss his sense of humor, friendship, and guidance,” said Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red River Bancshares, Inc. and Red River Bank. “On behalf of the entire Red River Bank family, we extend our deepest condolences to all members of the Nichols family,” said Mr. Chatelain.

