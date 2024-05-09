Campbell, Goos, Sogard Finalists for ND Board of Higher Education

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Wednesday that three finalists have been chosen for Gov. Doug Burgum to consider for a future opening on the state Board of Higher Education.

Late Wednesday, a nominating committee chose Sanford Health executive Donald Campbell of Mandan, electrician Alan Goos of Fargo, and Williston bank executive Patrick Sogard as finalists from a group of 10 applicants for the board.

Baesler is chairwoman of a five-member committee, established by the North Dakota Constitution, that is responsible for reviewing SBHE applicants and forwarding the names of potential candidates to the governor, who appoints the board’s eight voting members.

Campbell is a vice president and chief human resources officer for Sanford Health, one of the region’s largest healthcare organizations. Goos is an electrician for Advanced Electrical Systems LLC of West Fargo who holds a Ph.D in chemistry. Sogard, who is an attorney, is chairman of American State Bank & Trust Co. of Williston.

Campbell, Goos and Sogard were all unanimous choices. The state Constitution requires four of the nominating committee’s five members to agree on each finalist. The Board of Higher Education is a policy and advocacy board that oversees North Dakota’s 11 public colleges and universities.

Burgum will appoint the new board member later. He will succeed John Warford, of Bismarck, who is leaving the board June 30 after serving four years on the panel. Warford is the board’s vice chairman and was eligible to serve a second four-year term, but he declined to seek for reappointment.

The four-year term of Warford’s successor begins July 1, and is subject to confirmation by the North Dakota Senate when the Legislature meets in early 2025.

The Board of Higher Education’s nominating committee includes Baesler; state Sen. Ron Sorvaag, R-Fargo, the president pro tempore of the North Dakota Senate; state Rep. Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, the speaker of the North Dakota House; Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen; and Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, a group that represents public school teachers and public employees.