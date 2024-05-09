Boom in UK Family Entertainment Centers Market Report Unveils Surging Demand: Indoor Fun on the Rise

UK Family/ Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

Rise in use of various promotional strategies and offers such as loyalty programs drive the growth of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $857.64 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,723.37 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

A family entertainment center, commonly referred to as an indoor amusement park, family amusement center, family fun center, or simply fun center in the entertainment industry, which seems to be a small amusement park targeted towards families with young children through teens and is frequently totally inside. In addition, family/indoor amusement parks have some fewer attractions, are smaller than full-scale amusement parks, and charge customers less per hour for every individual than a typical amusement park.

Furthermore, Continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, Food and Beverage (F&B) integration, and participatory play coupled with increase in number of malls are enhancing the growth of the market. In addition, presence of significant target population and rise in per capita disposable income, along with rise in use of various promotional strategies and offers such as loyalty programs is contributing in the growth of the UK family/ indoor entertainment centers market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming limits the growth of this market. Conversely, addition of new games and ongoing innovation in technology and changing preferences of customers for celebrating occasions are anticipated to provide variety of opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

In 2021, the largest contribution to the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market revenue came from entry fees and ticket sales, comprising approximately 40% of the total. This trend reflects a strategic focus on corporate advancement and the proliferation of enjoyable activities within these centers.

In terms of facility size, the 1 to 10 acres category accounted for over a quarter of the market revenue in 2021, with projections indicating its continued dominance through 2031. This is primarily due to the construction of numerous FECs across the UK, many of which encompass extensive areas resembling theme or amusement parks. Conversely, the 10,001 to 20,000 square feet segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of arcades, restaurants, and music within indoor family entertainment centers, prompting key players to develop facilities catering to local demand within this size range.

In terms of application, arcade studios accounted for approximately one-third of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market share in 2021 and are poised to maintain their dominance through 2031. This trend is attributed to the evolution of arcade gaming, which has transitioned from traditional 2D gameplay to more innovative experiences.

Depending on the visitor demographic, the teenager (13-19) segment dominated the UK family/ indoor entertainment centers market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, as most of the entertainment organizations are providing the solutions for the kids and for teenagers, which helps in expanding the growth outlook of the teenager (13-19) segment. However, the families with children [9-12] segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the growing focus on improving the family’s experience in park, which drives the segment growth in this country.

The UK family/ indoor entertainment centers market was immensely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 as consumers are fast migrating to internet platforms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intensive controls were put in place to prevent the pandemic from spreading. Individual’s habits have been changed by the COVID-19 measures and restrictions imposed such as social distance and lockdown measures.

These unexpected changes created a significant impact on entertainment sector. Many activity facilities, including arcade studios, gaming areas, and fitness centers, were shut down as a result of the lockdown measures put in place during the -19 outbreak in order to stop the spread of cross-contamination. This had a detrimental impact on sales overall. This factors directly influencing market growth all over the country.

The UK family/ indoor entertainment centers market is dominated by key players such as Fun Farm Lincoln Family Entertainment Centre, Genesis Centre, Hunstanton Pier KidZania, LEGOLAND, Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre, Superbowl UK Tenpin, The Walt Disney Company and Time Twisters. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The report analyzes these key players of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

