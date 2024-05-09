Vinyl Windows Market Shifting Trends at a CAGR of 4.5% with Players A&B Glass Group, Chelsea Building, Croft LLC

Vinyl Windows Market Expected to Reach $41.41 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl windows, crafted from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), offer a durable and cost-effective solution for homeowners and builders alike. Their popularity is on the rise due to their energy efficiency, affordability, and minimal upkeep needs. With these advantages in mind, the demand for vinyl windows and patio doors is expected to surge, further propelling their sales in the market.

The vinyl windows market size was valued at $26.54 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $41.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Factors:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the vinyl windows market is the global expansion of the residential construction and renovation sector. The rise in demand for lightweight vinyl windows in the residential construction industry for the purpose of insulation, as well as the increased adoption of these panels because they offer features such as lowering thickness, high insulation, and super sealing, all of which are important in building structures, is propelling the market forward.

Government of various countries are investing in residential sector due to rise in population and for better living standards. For instance, in December 2019, new residential construction targets were introduced by the German government. Several incentive schemes for efficient residential buildings and refurbishment were updated and relaunched at the beginning of 2020 to help meet these goals. Hence, due to rise in population, these investments in construction sector will increase the utilization of vinyl windows. All such factors are providing lucrative opportunities in vinyl windows market forecast period.

Asia-Pacific has dominated the vinyl windows market share in terms of revenue in 2021, due to growth in the residential sector owing to rising population and income level. Moreover, rise in renovation activities in the developing countries, as well as an increase in the construction of buildings, will provide a wide range of opportunities for the self-adhesive vinyl films to be used for windows, ceilings, walls, kitchen and many such interior spaces which boost the Asia-Pacific vinyl windows market growth.

In terms of type, the casement window segment held the largest market share in 2021, constituting nearly one-third of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, the gliding window segment is projected to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of other segments such as single and double-hung windows, picture windows, and others.

Regarding application, the new construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fourths of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market, and is anticipated to maintain the highest market share by 2031. Meanwhile, the renovation and reconstruction segment is forecasted to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, comprising nearly four-fifths of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market, and is projected to continue leading the market by 2031. However, the non-residential segment is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of approximately 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global vinyl windows market, and is poised to maintain its dominance by 2031. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific vinyl windows market is forecasted to record the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also provides analysis of other regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Top Players:

Leading players of the global vinyl windows market analyzed in the research include Anglian Home Improvement, A&B Glass Group, Chelsea Building Product Inc., International Windows Corporation, All Weather Windows, Alternative Windows, Croft LLC, Anderson Corporation, Crystal Windows Co., Harvey Building Products, Intus Window, Stanek Window, Pella Corporation, Paradigm Windows, and Softlite Windows & Doors.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global vinyl windows market trends and dynamics.

Depending on the type, the casement window segment has dominated the vinyl windows market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and gliding window is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the new construction segment has registered the highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global vinyl windows market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the vinyl windows industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current vinyl windows market opportunities.

In-depth global vinyl windows market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

