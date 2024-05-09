Submit Release
Quảng Ninh maintains first place at 2023 PCI and PGI

VIETNAM, May 9 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh maintains the first place at the ranking of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Green Index (PGI) 2023 released in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The 2023 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) & Provincial Green Index (PGI) Report is a collaborative research product by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) with assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and private sector partners under the Provincial Green Index Initiative programme. 

Conducted annually by VCCI, the report is designed to promote an enabling and environmentally friendly business landscape in Việt Nam.

The report is based on the results of an survey for more than 10,000 businesses nationwide. The PCI and PGI 2023 report announces the rankings of the top localities in terms of economic management quality.

This year's report conveys businesses' assessments of local governments' efforts in managing and protecting the environment and promoting green investment and green practices of local businesses. Thereby, this report recommends localities to promote green growth and sustainable development. 

It also mentions about the businesses' difficulties in production and business.

This is the 19th consecutive year that VCCI has published a set of evaluation and ranking indexes on the quality of economic management, the level of convenience and friendliness of the business environment and the administrative reform efforts of the Government and local authorities nationwide. — VNS

