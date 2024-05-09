Việt Nam’s tech giant launches office in South Korea

VIETNAM, May 9 -

SEOUL — CMC Technology Corporation opened its office in South Korea on Wednesday as part of the strategy to promote its global operations in the areas of automotive, finance and banking.

The event was attended by representatives of 200 Korean enterprises who are CMC’s partners, including IT service provider Samsung SDS and Kookmin Bank.

CMC Chairman Nguyễn Trung Chính said this was a milestone in the company's drive to expand and its unceasing efforts to invest in and develop technology in the East Asian nation.

Ambassador Vũ Hồ congratulated CMC on the inauguration which, he said, contributed to helping Vietnamese technology reach out to the world, as well as solidifying Việt Nam-South Korea relations.

Director of Samsung SDS’s Global Development Centre Chung Ju Hong praised CMC’s technology and said he looked forward to enhanced cooperation.

Alongside the event, CMC signed a Memoranda of Understanding with several partners including KPS Steel, RSupport and CoAsia Semi.

Việt Nam and South Korea would like to see the value of trade between the two countries worth US$150 billion by 2030. South Korea, one of the leading economic partners of Việt Nam, plans to invest $1.35 billion in R&D activities for new technologies that serve its digital transformation targets.

CMC is already involved in the SK market and has partnered with many corporations, including SK Telecom, CJ Olive Network and GS Retail.

Established in 1993, CMC owns more than 20 core technologies and provided digital solutions and services in the areas of cloud computing, AI, NLP and voice processing. — VNS