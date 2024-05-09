Mobil 1™ partners with hypercar front runners Hertz Team JOTA for WEC 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobil 1 becomes Official Partner of Hertz Team JOTA in its pursuit of FIA World Endurance Championship success
Mobil 1 will serve as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the team for the 2024 season
Mobil 1, the world leading provider of high-performance lubricants, has proudly partnered with The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) competitor, Hertz Team JOTA.
This significant partnership sees Mobil 1 expand its footprint in motorsports, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence on the race track and beyond. Mobil 1 celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2024, and this latest partnership represents the brand’s commitment to pushing the limits of performance in motorsport.
Continuing a strong collaborative relationship with Porsche cars in WEC, Mobil 1 will serve as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Hertz Team JOTA. Mobil 1’s cutting-edge technology is designed to optimize performance, efficiency, and reliability throughout the challenging WEC season.
Supported by legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, Hertz Team JOTA is committed to the pursuit of the ultimate endurance race performance and has abundant ambition to excel both on and off the track. Former Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button, will be in the driving seat for Hertz Team JOTA as one of its drivers for the season. Jenson has a strong pedigree with Mobil 1™, winning the Formula 1 World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship with Brawn GP, and brings a wealth of experience and talent to the partnership. Jenson is joined in the #38 Porsche 963 by Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen with JOTA race winner Will Stevens, Callum Illot and Norman Nato in the #12.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most successful motorsport teams," said Rob Shearer, ExxonMobil’s Global Motorsport Manager, said “Our partnership with Hertz Team JOTA represents our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Mobil 1’s unique formula is designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and reliability which perfectly complements the rigorous demands of endurance racing.”
“We are honored to welcome Mobil 1 to the family”, Hertz Team JOTA Founder Sam Hignett said: “Our partnerships mean everything to us and for us to unite with a company like Mobil 1, with shared values and a similar dedication to innovation and race craft, is an honour. The expert team at Mobil 1 will provide us with real time technical support alongside their world-renowned lubricants to give us a competitive edge in a racing format where efficiency and reliability are vital to performance.”
About Mobil 1
For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil.co.uk or follow Mobil 1 on Facebook and LinkedIn. Join us. For the love of driving.
Mobil 1
Mobil 1 will serve as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the team for the 2024 season
Mobil 1, the world leading provider of high-performance lubricants, has proudly partnered with The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) competitor, Hertz Team JOTA.
This significant partnership sees Mobil 1 expand its footprint in motorsports, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence on the race track and beyond. Mobil 1 celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2024, and this latest partnership represents the brand’s commitment to pushing the limits of performance in motorsport.
Continuing a strong collaborative relationship with Porsche cars in WEC, Mobil 1 will serve as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Hertz Team JOTA. Mobil 1’s cutting-edge technology is designed to optimize performance, efficiency, and reliability throughout the challenging WEC season.
Supported by legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, Hertz Team JOTA is committed to the pursuit of the ultimate endurance race performance and has abundant ambition to excel both on and off the track. Former Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button, will be in the driving seat for Hertz Team JOTA as one of its drivers for the season. Jenson has a strong pedigree with Mobil 1™, winning the Formula 1 World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship with Brawn GP, and brings a wealth of experience and talent to the partnership. Jenson is joined in the #38 Porsche 963 by Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen with JOTA race winner Will Stevens, Callum Illot and Norman Nato in the #12.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most successful motorsport teams," said Rob Shearer, ExxonMobil’s Global Motorsport Manager, said “Our partnership with Hertz Team JOTA represents our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Mobil 1’s unique formula is designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and reliability which perfectly complements the rigorous demands of endurance racing.”
“We are honored to welcome Mobil 1 to the family”, Hertz Team JOTA Founder Sam Hignett said: “Our partnerships mean everything to us and for us to unite with a company like Mobil 1, with shared values and a similar dedication to innovation and race craft, is an honour. The expert team at Mobil 1 will provide us with real time technical support alongside their world-renowned lubricants to give us a competitive edge in a racing format where efficiency and reliability are vital to performance.”
About Mobil 1
For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil.co.uk or follow Mobil 1 on Facebook and LinkedIn. Join us. For the love of driving.
Mobil 1
ExxonMobil Petroleum & Chemical BVBA
50YearsMobil1@exxonmobil.com