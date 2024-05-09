Parks! America, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on May 14, 2024

Management to host conference call at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), a leading operator of regional safari parks in the U.S., today announced it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The Company will issue a press release reporting second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 270-2148 or (412) 902-6510 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations

or at https://app.webinar.net/zN7jApOe40V .

A replay of the call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 6230594, through May 21, 2024, or by visiting https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations for the next 90 days.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company’s website, http://www.animalsafari.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information

The Company, its directors, nominees and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with any matters to be considered at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on June 6, 2024 (including any adjournments or postponements thereof, the “Annual Meeting”). On April 23, 2024, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement, as amended May 3, 2024 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), and a WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders with respect to the Annual Meeting. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATING TO THE ANNUAL MEETING. The Definitive Proxy Statement contains information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers in the Company’s securities. Such information can be found in the section entitled “Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management” in the Definitive Proxy Statement on page 16 and available here . Stockholders can obtain the definitive proxy statement with respect to the Annual Meeting, including any amendments or supplements to such proxy statements and other documents, if any, filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Copies would also be available at no charge on the Company’s website at https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations/ .

Contact:

Lisa Brady

President and Chief Executive Officer

(706) 663-8744