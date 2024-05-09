Galaxis Unleashed: The Highly Anticipated Token Launch on Bybit

Galaxis enables individuals or brands with a community to create engagement and incentive mechanisms for their communities through NFTs.

Zurich, Switzerland, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 10th of May 2024 at 10AM UTC, Galaxis, a Swiss-based Web3 platform, is set to announce its initial token launch, which will be accessible through the Bybit exchange platform.

Galaxis is a platform designed to empower creators and brands to build and manage their communities, ensuring that once a community is established, it remains under the sole ownership of its creator and members. Along the journey, partnerships with high-profile individuals like DJ Steve Aoki, actor Val Kilmer, and NBA personality LaMelo Ball have been established. Over the past few years, more than 225,000 NFTs have been sold, generating over 32,000 ETH ($100 million) in secondary sales of NFTs. Now, the focus is on mass distribution.

CEO and co-founder Andras Kristof, who also installed the first Bitcoin ATMs in Singapore, shares some exciting news: "The next step includes supercharging the ecosystem with our $1M dollar Creator Grants programs, the CoinMarketCap Incubation, and many other exciting opportunities where both creators and members get paid. All this is happening on the Galaxis Platform, which is launching soon.” Galaxis, as a post-hype NFT utility platform, believes that this new technology will transcend the hype and bring real value to all industries beyond Web3.

Community creators can launch their membership card NFT collections without coding knowledge.

Incubated by CoinMarketCap, Galaxis enables individuals or brands with a community to create engagement and incentive mechanisms for their communities through NFTs. With a built-in economy, the need for any third-party engagement tools is eliminated. For more information, refer to the official channels of Galaxis and Bybit. Stay tuned for more updates.

About Galaxis

Galaxis is a groundbreaking platform designed to empower creators and brands in the ever-evolving Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging the latest in blockchain technology, Galaxis provides a suite of tools and services to create, manage, and sell dynamic NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) with utility. These advanced NFTs go beyond traditional digital collectibles by offering real-world benefits and interactive features, allowing creators to engage with their communities in meaningful ways. From customizable smart contracts to integrated marketplaces, Galaxis is at the forefront of the NFT revolution, offering a decentralized and secure environment for creators to unleash their potential and for collectors to discover unique digital assets.





Andras K. info (at) galaxis.xyz