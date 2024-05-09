Motorsport Games Launches RaceControl.gg and Announces Partnership with Coach Dave Academy

MIAMI, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM), a racing game developer and esports ecosystem provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of RaceControl.gg, a new dedicated platform designed to enhance player engagement with the latest news, updates, tips, and tricks its most recent game, Le Mans Ultimate. As part of this exciting initiative, Motorsport Games has partnered with Coach Dave Academy (Speed Capital Ltd) to manage the content and development of RaceControl.gg.



Under this partnership, Coach Dave Academy (CDA), renowned for their expertise in creating car setups in racing simulations, will curate and manage the content on RaceControl.gg, ensuring fans and players have access to the most relevant and useful information. CDA will further contribute to the Le Mans Ultimate gaming experience by providing new and optimized car setups directly in the game in a future update - allowing players to enhance their performance on the track.

Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games, commented on the launch and partnership: "We are excited to unveil RaceControl.gg as a brand-new destination for Le Mans Ultimate lovers, in collaboration with Coach Dave Academy. This platform is not just a news site; it's a comprehensive resource that will grow, with time, to include live schedules and account functionalities to boost game engagement even when players are not logged into the app. Our partnership with Coach Dave Academy ensures that the site will be managed by the best in the business, enhancing the game experience with top-tier content and cutting-edge racing setups."

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Motorsport Games on RaceControl.gg and our contribution of setups for Le Mans Ultimate. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, underscoring our broad expertise in the sim racing domain,” said Dave Perel, Founder of Coach Dave Academy. “We've built our reputation on delivering first-class setups and tutorials. We're excited to bring this proven formula to the Le Mans Ultimate player base, enhancing their gaming experience with the same dedication and quality that have been key to our success. Together with Motorsport Games, we are committed to enhancing the user experience, providing both novices and seasoned players with the tools they need to succeed on the track.”

The launch of RaceControl.gg and partnership with CDA marks a significant step forward in Motorsport Games' strategy to expand the accessibility and visibility of Le Mans Ultimate and its RaceControl service beyond the traditional game environment. This initiative is designed and expected to create a more connected and engaged community around the game, providing a dynamic platform that evolves with the needs of its users.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

About Coach Dave Academy

Coach Dave Academy is a sim racing platform offering professionally developed car setups and driver coaching, complemented by their Delta sim racing application. Founded by professional Le Mans driver, David Perel, this platform provides advanced setups to optimise performance across various racing simulators, including Le Mans Ultimate.

The Delta app enhances this experience by offering real-time telemetry feedback, enabling racers to analyse and refine their driving techniques. Additionally, the academy offers detailed video tutorials and expert coaching, making it ideal for players aiming to master their skills and gain a competitive advantage.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected benefits of RaceControl.gg, a new dedicated platform, including whether it will enhance player engagement or provide the latest news, updates, tips, and tricks for Le Mans Ultimate.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and expected benefits of RaceControl.gg, whether Under this partnership, Coach Dave Academy (CDA) will be successful in curating and managing the content on RaceControl.gg, whether it will ensure fans’ and players’ access to the most relevant and useful information, whether CDA will contribute to the Le Mans Ultimate gaming experience or provide new or optimized car setups in a future update, whether such update will allow players to enhance their performance on the track, whether RaceControl.gg will become a destination for Le Mans Ultimate lovers, whether such platform will be a comprehensive resource, whether it will grow to include live schedules or account functionalities, whether such live schedules or account functionalities will boost game engagement (including when players are not logged into the app), whether Motorsport Games’ partnership with Coach Dave Academy will ensures that the site will be managed by the best in the business or will enhancing the game experience, whether the platform will have top-tier content or cutting-edge racing setups, whether the launch of RaceControl.gg and partnership with CDA will be a step forward in Motorsport Games' strategy to expand the accessibility and visibility of Le Mans Ultimate and its RaceControl service beyond the traditional game environment and whether this initiative will create connected or engaged community around the game or provide a platform that evolves with the needs of its users. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com