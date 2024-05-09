NeuroSigma Announces Acceptance into 2024 Cohort of the KidsX Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc. today announced its acceptance into the 2024 cohort of the KidsX Accelerator Program. KidsX is a global leader in pediatric digital health innovation that facilitates collaboration between leading children’s hospitals, providers, payers, investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners to solve the most pressing problems in pediatric care delivery. KidsX is anchored by a consortium of leading children’s hospitals in the United States and other parts of the world and leverages this unique network to help companies developing solutions for the pediatric healthcare market achieve product and business model validation.



NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company focused on external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) technology for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. It is currently commercializing the Monarch eTNS® System as a treatment for pediatric attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“We are honored to be accepted into the KidsX 2024 accelerator program. This was a highly competitive process, and NeuroSigma was selected as one of seven companies from almost 100 applicants,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma. “We look forward to working with KidsX over the coming months to introduce their network to the Monarch eTNS System as a novel treatment for pediatric ADHD and on commencing a Phase I clinical trial of the Monarch eTNS System as a treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”

“Pediatric mental and behavioral health remains a steadfast focus area for our KidsX hospital consortium, so we’re always looking for novel, innovative solutions to accelerate through our program. Our KidsX team couldn’t imagine a better fit to address our hospitals’ needs this year than NeuroSigma,” said Deepa Shah, Head of Operations and Strategy, KidsX and Senior Manager, Innovation Programs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

KidsX is committed to solving the most pressing problems in pediatric care delivery. The 10-week KidsX accelerator program facilitates relationships between leading children’s hospitals and entrepreneurial innovators to test and deploy novel solutions to make pediatric care exceptionally effective, safe, efficient, and convenient for children and families. NeuroSigma’s Monarch eTNS System is the first-ever medical device to receive FDA clearance as a treatment for pediatric ADHD. The device is a wearable, home-use neurostimulation product, and was accepted into the KidsX Pediatric Mental and Behavioral Health focus area. NeuroSigma’s goal is to leverage early experience with the Monarch eTNS System in pediatric ADHD to commence clinical trials in additional pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders such as ASD.

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company’s lead product is the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch include neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

Contact: Colin Kealey, M.D., President & CEO of NeuroSigma at CKealey@neurosigma.com



