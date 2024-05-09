Terra Firma Capital Corporation Welcomes New Vice President of Finance

TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (“TFCC” or the “Company”) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Jun Lee as Vice President of Finance. Mr. Lee brings to TFCC a wealth of expertise in finance, coupled with strong analytical prowess and exceptional leadership skills. He will be a key asset to TFCC's senior management team, reporting directly to Seth Greenspan, President and Chief Executive Officer.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jun as a pivotal member of our management team. With his analytical acumen and leadership abilities, Jun will be instrumental in driving TFCC's continued expansion and spearheading the launch of our upcoming investment fund (Fund III). Additionally, Jun will oversee the optimization of our technological capabilities and systems," stated Seth Greenspan.

Jun holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining TFCC, he served as Director of Finance and Corporate Controller at TAS Impact, leveraging his expertise in finance and strategic leadership. Jun's previous experience also includes tenure at Timbercreek Asset Management, where he demonstrated his commitment to excellence and innovation in financial management.

About Terra Firma Capital Corporation:

Terra Firma, a real estate finance company established in 2011, provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing to real estate developers, specifically for residential land development, which requires shorter-term loans for infrastructure improvements. Recently TFCC expanded its scope to provide opportunistic bridge financing for income producing senior housing and healthcare facilities.

TFCC currently manages two dedicated debt funds and is in the process of launching its third investment fund.

For more information about Terra Firma Capital Corporation, please visit https://www.tfcc.ca/ or contact Seth Greenspan 416-792-4708