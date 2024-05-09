MenuSifu preparing major announcements at NRA 2024 in Chicago

New York, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the year’s premier foodservice industry event, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago, restaurant solutions provider MenuSifu is set to steal the show with major announcements of industry-first new solutions and business partnerships.

Founded by researchers and engineers at Columbia University, the company has steadily progressed development of inter-connected digital restaurant solutions in the US market. MenuSifu is now celebrating its 10-year anniversary at NRA 2024 in Chicago where it will unveil its most complete solution for restaurant automation.

The company now serves over 12,000 global clients with its expanding technology service menu items including POS, payment solutions, and integrated online ordering and marketing services.

Founder and co-CEO Yu Li noted how the rapid tech advancements in other industries have been slower to take hold in restaurants. “We have found there is a lack of systemized management and automation in restaurants, but that is changing quickly as digitization and automation are delivering huge cost saving benefits for restaurant owners, and a more consistent and efficient experience for customers.”

These solutions including all-in-one POS system, kiosk self-service ordering, mobile payments, online ordering system, and more have proven to reduce restaurant operation costs by 20% for MenuSifu customers. Some restaurants have also seen a 140% increase in table turnover as well.

While these elements of automation have been steadily making their way into restaurants in the last few years, MenuSifu will be unveiling a set of connected solutions that will combine automation throughout the restaurant, connecting both front and back of house.

“We are beyond excited to announce new product and partnership breakthroughs that will tie many fragmented systems together for a truly integrated and automated restaurant experience,” noted Yu Li. “I’m confident that our restaurant customers and industry experts are going to be amazed at these solutions.”

MenuSifu is considered an international mid-sized startup company, with over 200 employees around the world and over $30 mil in fundraising investments. Each year its solutions serve an estimated 100 million tables around the world.

The National Restaurant Association Show (NRA) is the world's most influential showcase of foodservice innovation, with the 2024 show expected to draw over 1,800 exhibitors. The MenuSifu team and co-CEOs Yu Li and Andy Chen will be at NRA 2024 in Chicago from May 18 – 21 at booth 6658 in the North Building.



About MenuSifu

MenuSifu, a global foodservice SaaS company, is at the forefront of providing bespoke, intelligent, and efficient Point-of-Sale (POS) and Online Ordering solutions to restaurants. MenuSifu’s systems empower restaurants to operate efficiently and make data-driven decisions, making it the preferred POS system for Asian restaurants around the world.

Learn more at https://www.menusifu.com/

