Kandji Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Bring Streamlined IT Resource Management to AWS Customers

Leading Apple Device Management and Security Platform Furthers Partnership with AWS, Helping More Customers Transform Apple Devices Into Enterprise-Ready Endpoints

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple device management and security platform, today announced it is now part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for organizations who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kandji receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

Kandji’s acceptance into the program also allows the company to better meet its customers’ needs and empower enterprise IT and InfoSec teams to keep every Apple user secure and productive using connected intelligence and automation.

“By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kandji can help more customers manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale,” said Dustin Thompson, Global VP of Partnerships at Kandji. “This collaboration fortifies our existing position with AWS and furthers our ability to bring harmony to the way IT, InfoSec, and Apple device users work today and tomorrow.”

This news comes on the heels of Kandji becoming available on AWS Marketplace , providing AWS clients access to Kandji to further help them manage their IT resources. Kandji also recently passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review , which means the company aligns with AWS Well-Architected Framework .

To learn more, please visit: https://blog.kandji.io/kandji-joins-amazon-web-services-isv-program

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io .