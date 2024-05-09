Avetta Announces 2024 Customer Award Winners at Avetta Summit

Avetta honors 18 companies and four individuals for global achievement in safety, sustainability, risk management, and innovation

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of Contractor Risk Management Software, today announced the North America and EMEA winners of the 2024 Avetta Customer Awards, chosen from a list of 61 finalists across seven categories. These companies and individuals represent industry leaders who are dedicated to creating a better working environment for all employees while continuing to expand safety and sustainability globally.



The Avetta Customer Awards are based on a set of objective criteria and judged by Avetta’s safety, sustainability, and compliance experts and a panel of industry executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders. This year’s industry judges included Adele Abrams, President, Law Office of Adele L. Abrams P.C.; Dustin Hickey, Senior Vice President, HSE, Industrial Specialty Services (ISS); Dylan Short, Managing Director, The Redlands Group; and Subena Colligan, EHS Coach & Consultant and Principal of S. Colligan Coaching.

“The Avetta Customer Awards celebrate the companies and individuals who are setting the standard in workforce safety, risk management, and sustainability,” stated Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “This year’s honorees lead their industries in fostering safer and more sustainable workplaces. We commend these winners for their positive impact on supply chains worldwide.”

Avetta winners represent companies that have significantly reduced global incident rates, including one winner that reduced incident rates by 62% over a three-year span. Other winners include companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and have implemented innovative safety solutions through digital transformation.

Winners of the 2024 Avetta Customer Awards are listed below:

Health & Safety: Companies and programs that have proven safety leadership on a global scale at multiple locations, significant projects, and large operations, resulting in decreased incident rates, improved safety scores, and achieved KPIs.

Client Winners:

Entergy

LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. (LSPI)

Verizon



Contractor/Supplier Winners:

Brock Canada

Ervin Cable Construction

Priestly Demolition Inc.



Risk 360: Companies that have expanded their compliance programs to multiple risk disciplines such as ESG, sustainability, financial risk, and cybersecurity.

Client Winner:

BGIS



Contractor/Supplier Winner:

Merrick & Company



ESG Trailblazer: Companies that have made environmental, social, and governance management a key piece of their supply chain operations.

Client Winners:

Cushman & Wakefield

Environmental Resources Management (ERM)

Contractor/Supplier Winner:

AmSpec Group



Change Makers: Individuals within large organizations who have created meaningful change within their companies through culture transformations, compliance evangelism, thought leadership, and change management programs.

Aaron Gerrets, Vertex Energy

Flynn Armon-Jones, Cushman & Wakefield

James Armstrong, AmSpec Group

Sal Trejo, Kleinfelder

Client-Specific Categories:

Operational Excellence Leader: Organizations that have demonstrated the ability to drive operational excellence in supply chain risk management in safety, operational efficiency, and business continuity through risk and compliance programs.

IKO

LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. (LSPI)

Schneider Electric

Verizon

Premier Partner: This company has shown great collaboration and co-innovation in their partnership with Avetta to build industry-leading solutions for the supply chain.

Entergy



Contractor/Supplier-Specific Category:

Safety Transformation Innovator: By developing new safety systems or overhauling existing processes, these organizations have led their industries in safety transformation.

Energy Rental Solutions

Procon Mining and Tunnelling

The North America and EMEA winners were celebrated at an awards dinner on May 8 at the Avetta Summit in Dallas-Fort Worth. APAC region winners will be announced at the Avetta Summit in July in Sydney.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.



