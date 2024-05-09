Blue Mantis and AI Technology Partners Forge Strategic Partnership and Deliver New Service to Help Customers Securely Harness the Power of Microsoft Copilot

Leading Consulting Services Firms Will Jointly Drive GenAI Innovation and Increase Data Security for Mid-Market Enterprise Clients

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AI Technology Partners (AITP), a leader in transformative AI strategy and Copilot implementations, to help senior IT and security executives transform their organizations, and enhance employee productivity through the secure deployment of Generative AI (GenAI) tools, including Copilot for Microsoft 365.



The partnership combines Blue Mantis’ continuously expanding managed IT and cybersecurity services expertise with AITP’s deep consulting, data, analytics, and AI capabilities.

Blue Mantis and AITP have developed a joint go-to-market strategy and service offering for mid-market enterprise clients, Managed AI Copilot Solutions, Powered by Microsoft. Together they will assess their clients' current IT environments, business requirements, and AI readiness and then deliver customized plans to deploy, integrate, and optimize Copilot for Microsoft 365 at scale. As a result, clients will be able to work smarter, faster, and more effectively, while reducing the cost and complexity of IT and security operations and demonstrating their commitment to data privacy, security and ethics when using GenAI solutions.

"Recognizing the pent-up market demand for delivering innovation and enhanced data security for GenAI solutions including Microsoft Copilot, Blue Mantis has made the strategic decision to align with AITP to provide a suite of offerings for our respective clients," said Terry Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue Mantis. "This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering security-led solutions that drive business value and enable digital transformation. We are encouraged by the initial reception from clients interested in Copilot solutions."

"Our collaboration with Blue Mantis will enable a new category of 'generative enterprise' business leaders to confidently leverage Microsoft Copilot while prioritizing data security," said John Treadway, CEO and founder of AITP. "Together, we will make it possible for organizations to harness the full potential of AI and drive competitive advantage by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and more effectively managing risk."

As a Microsoft Solution Provider and Copilot JumpStart Program participant, Blue Mantis is among an elite group of managed services providers given early access to the Copilot platform. This uniquely positions Blue Mantis and AITP to help clients to achieve three critical objectives:

Ensuring Microsoft Copilot Readiness: The collaboration aims to ensure that enterprises are fully prepared to harness its capabilities. By offering tailored solutions and expert guidance, Blue Mantis will guide and advise customers to seamlessly integrate and optimize Microsoft Copilot within their workflows.

Enhancing Data and Intellectual Property Security: Given the importance of data security in the enterprise, Blue Mantis and AITP will provide comprehensive assessments and proven strategies to safeguard customers' data and intellectual property. By leveraging advanced AI-driven security solutions, the companies will help customers mitigate risks and fortify their defenses against evolving threats.

Driving Innovation and Effective Data Onboarding: Enterprises often struggle to leverage AI effectively and onboard their data efficiently. Blue Mantis and AITP will enable organizations to unlock innovation by harnessing AI-driven insights and streamlining data onboarding processes.



About AITP

AI Technology Partners (AITP) is dedicated to unlocking the transformative power of Generative AI for businesses. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses executive education, in-depth consulting, delivery of pre-built and custom Copilot solutions, and managed services. This approach maximizes shareholder value through enhanced innovation, streamlined processes, and reduced costs. We are committed to ensuring businesses harness the full potential of technological advancements for measurable performance improvements. For more information, visit www.aitp.ai

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Foote Chief Marketing Officer Blue Mantis sarah.foote@bluemantis.com