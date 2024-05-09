Globex’s Kewagama Gold Royalty Continues to Demonstrate Economic Potential

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) wishes to inform shareholders that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) has reported additional gold intersections on their O’Brien Gold Project, specifically on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion on which Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. holds a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty (see Radisson’s press release here).

Gold intersections include the following were high-grade intersections:

Hole OB-23-286: 4.00 m grading 9.70 g/t Au Hole OB-23-289: 4.50 m grading 6.54 g/t Au Hole OB-24-306: 4.00 m grading 6.40 g/t Au

Table 1: Trend 4 Drill Results summary - Radisson



DRILL HOLE ZONE FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE Length

(m) AU (g/t)

- Uncut COMMENTS OB-23-286 Trend #4 291.00 337.70 45.70 1.11 Pontiac Sediments *VG Including 291.00 295.00 4.00 9.70 Pontiac Sediments *VG Which includes 292.00 293.00 1.00 37.70 Pontiac Sediments *VG 332.10 334.50 2.40 3.32 OB-23-287 Trend #4 56.30 59.00 2.70 4.73 Piché Group OB-23-288 Trend #4 331.10 360.00 28.90 0.70 Pontiac Sediments And 628.20 632.70 4.50 3.96 Piché Group Including 628.20 629.70 1.50 9.85 Piché Group OB-23-289 Trend #4 364.50 369.00 4.50 6.54 Piché Group Including 364.50 366.70 2.20 10.02 Piché Group OB-23-305 Trend #4 135.50 139.50 4.00 6.40 Pontiac Sediments *VG Including 135.50 136.50 1.00 20.40 Pontiac Sediments *VG OB-24-306 Trend #4 67.80 117.50 49.70 0.84 Pontiac Sediments *VG Including 67.80 76.00 8.20 3.97 Pontiac Sediments *VG Which includes 67.80 71.00 3.20 7.97 Pontiac Sediments *VG

VG= Visible Gold

In addition to the higher-grade intersections, drilling encountered wide zones of lower grade gold mineralization to the south in the Pontiac Sediments, including:

Hole OB-23-286 : 45.70 m at 1.11 g/t Au Hole OB-23-288 : 28.90 m at 0.70 g/t Au Hole OB-24-306 : 49.70 m at 0.84 g/t Au

As a result of the previously unrecognized zones of gold mineralization in the Pontiac Sediments encountered in this drill program, twelve (12) historical drill holes will be sampled and assayed.



Table 2: Trend 4 broader intervals from historical holes summary - Radisson

DRILL HOLE ZONE FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE

Length (m) AU (g/t)-

Uncut COMMENTS RM-11-01 Trend #4 57.50 97.00 39.50 1.21 Pontiac Sediments OB-21-228 Trend #4 160.00 197.10 37.10 1.08 Pontiac Sediments OB-21-229 Trend #4 140.20 165.00 24.80 1.04 Pontiac Sediments OB-17-057 Trend #4 147.50 166.00 18.50 0.92 Pontiac Sediments OB-17-061 Trend #4 163.60 194.90 31.30 0.52 Pontiac Sediments OB-17-060 Trend #4 195.60 206.00 10.40 0.68 Pontiac Sediments OB-20-144 Trend #4 30.30 45.00 14.70 0.53 Pontiac Sediments



Radisson has decided, based upon the good results from this and previous drilling in the Kewagama Gold Mine area, to add a second drill to their 22-hole, 11,808 m drill program.

Globex is pleased with Radisson’s continued success following gold Trends 3, 4 and 5 on the Kewagama property, starting from surface and Trend 2 to depth (see long sections and cross section below).









QA/QC

As per Radisson, all drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

The (Q.P.) for Radisson as defined by NI 43-101 is Richard Nieminen, P.Geo. Radisson’s Q.P. reviewed and approved the technical content of their press release.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

